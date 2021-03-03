All the Details on Disneyland's Limited-Capacity Food Festival (Including What's on the Menu)

The "Touch of Disney" event begins March 18, but it might be hard to snag a ticket

This month will mark one year since Disneyland indefinitely closed its gates due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but some fans will soon be able to get a little taste of the magic with the "Touch of Disney" events.

While Walt Disney World in Orlando has been open at a limited capacity with mask mandates and distancing restrictions since July, the original park in Anaheim, California, has been subject to stricter state guidelines, making for a rocky and uncertain road to reopening. Initial plans to welcome guests back were set over the summer, but those were quickly dashed when restrictions due to a rise in coronavirus cases in the region made reopening "unworkable," according to Disney.

In November, Disneyland was briefly able to open a portion of its California Adventure park for in-person shopping and dining only, but was forced to close just weeks later as cases again were rising in the L.A. area.

Now, Disneyland has taken a new approach with "A Touch of Disney," a ticketed, limited-capacity food festival at Disney's California Adventure that will begin on March 18. The event takes place each Thursday through Monday from noon to 8 p.m., and will last at least through April 5, although more dates may be added after that.

So, how does one get in to this highly-anticipated event? Disney will be selling tickets online only starting Thursday, March 4, and they'll likely go quick as many eager fans try to snag their spot. The company says that more tickets will continue to be "released on a rolling basis until the experience ends." The $75 gets you entrance to the park along with a $25 dining credit, parking and unlimited digital PhotoPass.

The ticket does not secure you a spot at the sit-down outdoor dining spots like Lamplight Lounge and Carthay Circle, as these reservations have to be made separately beginning March 11.

Image zoom Credit: David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort

As far as what's on the menu, many old favorites will be returning, including the famous Lobster Nachos from Lamplight, upscale small plates from Carthay Circle (the duck confit empanadas are a particular favorite), along with a long list of quick service snacks if you don't want a sit-down meal.

Image zoom Credit: David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort

Disneyland's signature churros will have multiple flavor variations, like the fluffernutter churro with peanut butter and marshmallow sauce (available at Willie's Churros), the horchata churro (at Grizzly Peak), and the milk and cookies churro (at the Cozy Cone Motel.)

Image zoom Credit: David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort

Classic favorites like Dole Whip, Mickey-shaped pretzels and ice cream bars, hand-dipped corn dogs, and popcorn will also be available alongside the more inventive treats the theme parks have come to embrace in recent years, like carrot cake funnel fries.

Image zoom Credit: David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort