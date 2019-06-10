Image zoom David Roark/Disney Parks

A.J. Wolfe started the Disney Food Blog in 2009, and it has since become the top online destination for unbiased reviews of restaurants and food items at Walt Disney World and Disneyland. Here, she gives PEOPLE all the scoop on what to eat—and what to skip—at the newest land, Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, which is now open at Disneyland and will open in Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Orlando in August.

After eating our way around Disney’s newest land, we at Disney Food Blog got a pretty good idea of which galactic gastronomy you should prioritize during your limited time on Batuu.

Disney’s imagineers focused on creating eats with an other-worldly vibe, many of which were plucked straight out of the Star Wars universe, including Han Solo’s beloved Blue Milk and Ronto meat. There’s also an uptick in vegan, vegetarian, and healthier-for-you choices, so the offerings are a little different than what you may be used to when visiting a Disney theme park—and that means picky eaters might have a hard time eating in Galaxy’s Edge.

Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo

This fast-casual counter service restaurant is run by chef Stronto “Cookie” Tuggs, according to the restaurant’s backstory. Though the menu here didn’t wow us, the Braised Shaak Roast from the dinner menu was clearly the thing to prioritize. Savory and rich, the pot roast was accompanied by cavatelli pasta, which was an unexpected hit, and a rich gravy.

The Felucian Garden Spread is exclusive to the lunch menu and created its own bit of buzz during opening week. It’s comprised of Impossible brand vegan meatballs with hummus, pita, and a tomato relish. I’m not a huge fan of Impossible burgers, but the meatball has a nice texture and savory flavor. This one will be hugely popular with vegetarians and vegans.

Image zoom Felucian Garden Spread at Docking Bay 7 Disney Food Blog

The kids’ menu offers some tasty mac and cheese with the Fried Endorian Tip Yip (a fried chicken plank) that will be just about the only thing most kids will eat from the kids’ menu choices. The sweet Oi-oi Puff — a raspberry cream puff — and the fruity Moof Juice round out our recommendations on the adult menu.

Image zoom Oi Oi Puff from Docking Bay 7 Disney Food Blog

As for what to skip at Docking Bay? The Taste of Takodana kids’ meal includes hummus, “edible dirt,” raw veggies, and whole grain crisps…plus a side of most kids refusing to eat it.

Ronto Roasters

This is a quick service spot specializing in hand-held, portable snacks. While the turkey jerky earned a hearty NOPE from us, we do recommend the specialty of the house: the Ronto Wrap! This is a spicy pork sausage accompanied by roasted pork, an insanely delicious peppercorn sauce, and tangy slaw.

We thought the pita-to-sausage ratio was unbalanced, but it had good flavor. The breakfast version is a hearty, protein-filled way to start your day, combining the Ronto sausage with scrambled eggs and cheese. The peppercorn sauce is here, too, and basically I’m still craving this breakfast wrap every day. We also really enjoyed all of the juice options on the menu at Ronto Roasters.

Image zoom Ronto Wrap Disney Food Blog

Milk Stand

Now, let’s talk about the Blue Milk. This drink, as seen in Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope, was one of the most hotly anticipated additions to Galaxy’s Edge — along with the Green Milk that was seen in Star Wars: Episode VIII — The Last Jedi. The Blue Milk is flavored with dragon fruit, pineapple, lime, and watermelon. And the Green Milk is slightly more citrusy with mandarin orange, passion fruit, grapefruit, and orange blossom.

Both are vegan beverages made with coconut and rice milks, and while we really wanted to love them, neither of these options blue us away. The texture is weird (think too-thick Jamba Juice or Orange Julius), and the flavors are just bland and perfume-y enough to make us avoid them both. But if you gotta drink them, hack it by mixing them together into a more palatable combination! (Just ask for an extra cup so you can mix them.)

Image zoom Disney Food Blog

Image zoom Disney Food Blog

Oga’s Cantina

This is the watering hole of Black Spire Outpost (the village that comprises Galaxy’s Edge.) If you’re actually able to get in (most reservation-holders are finding that Oga’s is closing off the line prior to the end of the four-hour reservation window due to high demand), it’s worth it…at least once. With DJ-R3X spinning exclusive tunes, the bar’s hyperdrive failing from time to time (requiring guest support to get it going again), and weird drink backstories, it’s kind of a wonderland. But don’t expect customization: Everything at Oga’s is served pre-made and on tap—even the non-alcoholic beverages, the beer, and the wine—so you won’t be getting your favorite gin and tonic here or be able to specify your vodka brand.

In fact, most of the cocktails are super sugary and in outlandish colors, so it’s kind of like being at a giant bachelorette party. That said, there are a few recommendations from our group. The Fuzzy Tauntaun is Oga’s spin on a fuzzy navel, with the fun addition of “buzz foam.” This makes your mouth totally numb—or quite tingly at the very least—and it’s really kind of fun! Other favorites are the Outer Rim (a fruity margarita), Jet Juice (the strongest of the drinks at Oga’s), and Jabba Juice, a non-alcoholic option featuring popping pearls…or “worrt eggs” if the backstory is to be believed. (You can even see the worrt sitting above the bar laying the eggs.)

Image zoom Fuzz TaunTaun at Oga's Cantina Disney Food Blog

Image zoom Jet Juice

Food isn’t really a feature at Oga’s, but if you have to choose between the edible offerings, go with the Oga’s Obsession. It’s basically blue lemonade jello filled with popping pearls and topped with pop rocks. At $7.50, it’s way too expensive for jello, but fun and interesting nonetheless.

And though Oga’s Cantina is certainly an unforgettable experience overall, there were a few drinks that we found to be forgettable. The Jedi Mind Trick was boring and bland, the T-16 Skyhopper was way too sweet (midori and half and half?!), and the Dagobah Slug Slinger kind of tasted like dirt (but if you’re a bitters fan, this might be for you).

Kat Saka’s Kettle

This is the Black Spire Outpost’s popcorn stand, where the proprietor has made a living out of flavored popcorn! Here you will find the Outpost Mix, a blend of sweet, spicy, and savory kettle corn. We wanted to love this, and it did grow on us with subsequent tastings, but overall it wasn’t worth it, and didn’t supersede our love of straight up Disneyland buttered popcorn.

Image zoom Kat Saka's Outpost Mix Disney Food Blog

Overall, Galaxy’s Edge has some decent eats, but food shouldn’t be your priority when you’re there. Be the pilot of the Millennium Falcon. Make your mouth numb with a Fuzzy Tauntaun. Build a lightsaber (or watch your rich friend build a lightsaber). And get your picture with Chewie. Then, if there’s time left, get a Ronto Wrap!