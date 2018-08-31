Disneyland Park to Sell Liquor for the First Time in Its 63-Year History — Thanks to Star Wars!

Adults will finally get to enjoy an alcoholic beverage at the happiest place on earth.

For the first time in its 63-year history, Disneyland Park in Anaheim, California, announced its public liquor sales, years after its exclusive private Club 33 and adjacent California Adventure park have been selling libations.

When the new Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge attraction opens next year, its Oga’s Cantina will offer beer, wine and outer space theme cocktails. Drinks can only be consumed inside the cantina.

Named after alien owner Oga Garra, Oga’s Cantina is the local watering hole in the Black Spire Outpost, which is on Batuu at the edge of the Outer Rim.

In addition, RX-24, the former StarSpeeder 3000 pilot droid that once piloted the Star Tours ride in Tomorrowland, will serve as resident DJ.

Oga's Cantina Disney

“Patrons will come from across the galaxy to sample the famous concoctions created with exotic ingredients using ‘otherworldly’ methods. These beverages will be served in unique vessels,” a statement on the Disney Parks blog explained.

And park spokeswoman Liz Jaeger told the Orange County Register, “Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge will be a completely immersive true-to-story experience. Given our commitment to offering fans an immersive cantina experience, we felt this was an opportunity to offer alcohol and non-alcohol based beverages in the context of the story.”

The decision to sell alcohol was something Walt Disney was always opposed to because he wanted to be a wholesome, family-friendly experience.