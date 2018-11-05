Disneyland Unveils Sugarplum Churros (and More Magical Treats) for the Holidays

If visions of sugarplums are already dancing in your head, Disneyland is on the same page.

After an innovative food lineup for Halloween this year—which included everything from pumpkin spice funnel cake fries to a loaf of Mickey-shaped sourdough bread with vampire fangs—Disneyland Park and neighboring Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim, California, have unveiled what’s in store for the holidays across the resort beginning on Nov. 9.

In the realm of churros (one culinary arena in which Disneyland inexplicably has an edge over Walt Disney World in Orlando), there are new festive flavors to try, perhaps most notably the sugarplum candy churro which is dusted with shiny purple sanding sugar. Other churros flavors include sour apple, gingerbread, peppermint with vanilla and chocolate drizzle (below), and pumpkin spice.

If you’re looking for even more groundbreaking ways to consume churros, there are also churro nuggets topped with eggnog gelato and the “Feliz Churro Cocktail,” which is described as a “frozen drink with churro-flavored alcohol and horchata.”

At the Mint Julep Bar in New Orleans Square, the famous Mickey-shaped beignets will take on a candy cane flavor for the season (though the original is still available as well).

Also in the Mickey-shaped category are classic strawberry lizner cookies at the Market House in Disneyland Park.

The Red Rose Taverne, home of the giant Mickey Mouse pancake, has a snowman pancake with an adorably delicious bacon scarf.

California Adventure, the newer of the two parks which recently unveiled its massive renovation of Pixar Pier (formerly Paradise Pier), also has its share of holiday treats. Flo’s V8 Cafe in Cars Land has unveiled their chocolate peppermint milkshake, and the Pacific Wharf Cafe will feature turkey soup in their famous San Francisco-inspired bread bowls for a little taste of Thanksgiving.

This is merely scratching the surface of what’s in store for the season at Disney—for the full list of new foods, check out Disney Parks Blog’s comprehensive guide to eating your way through the parks during the holidays.