Disneyland Is Opening Its First Ever Family-Friendly Brewery and It Sounds Magical

Something new is brewing at Disneyland!

Officially opening on Jan. 16, Ballast Point Brewing Company will offer an expansive brewery located at the Downtown Disney District in Anaheim, California perfect for when the family needs a break from all the rides and games.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The family-friendly brewpub will offer more than 50 styles of Ballast Point’s beer across 100 tap lines, as well as a menu fit for your entire theme park crew.

The first location of its kind includes a 4,000 sq. ft. glass-enclosed bar and restaurant, and an additional 3,000 sq. ft. outdoor beer garden with cabana style-seating. The main taproom seats up to 220 people, and additional spaces are available for private parties.

Courtesy of Disneyland

RELATED: Disneyland Park to Sell Liquor for the First Time in Its 63-Year History — Thanks to Star Wars!

Downtown Disney District where it is located is adjacent to the park though not located inside (meaning you do not need a ticket to enter) and is home to a variety of eateries and shops.

Ballast Point Brewpub

Ballast Point Brewpub

“Ballast Point is born and raised in Southern California, so we’re particularly excited to strengthen our relationship with the local Anaheim community and beyond this, the many guests who visit Disneyland each year,” Ben Dollard, president of Ballast Point, said in a press release.

“This new location also gives our passionate brewing and culinary teams the perfect place to test new and inventive offerings, as we welcome longtime Ballast Point fans and introduce new guests to our brand.”

The menu, created by Ballast Point’s new Executive Sous Chef Joey Lerma, will offer “a mix of Southern California staples, including popular dishes such as Baja-style fish tacos and a house-made pretzel with beer mustard, in addition to gluten-free and vegetarian options,” and a children’s menu with all the fan-favorites like crispy chicken tenders, corn tortilla quesadillas and grilled cheeses.

RELATED: Mickey Mouse Ice Cream Bars Have Arrived in Stores to Bring Disney World Magic to Your Home

The restaurant will be open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to midnight for the family to enjoy all day long. We just ask that you take a second to digest before hopping right back on the spinning teacups.