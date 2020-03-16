Disneyland Donates All of Its Leftover Food After Closure Due to Coronavirus

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes ,PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments and visit our coronavirus hub.

Disneyland is spreading magic through an act of generosity during its temporary closure.

The Anaheim, California, theme park announced on Friday that it would be lightening its load of food products during the shutdown, implemented because of coronavirus concerns. Perishable foods will be donated to a local food bank, Second Harvest Food Bank of Orange County, as part of the company’s “ongoing commitment to reducing food waste.”

“While closely following food safety guidelines, excess inventory of dairy, fruit, vegetables, packaged goods and banquet meals is being donated to Second Harvest Food Bank, whose mission is to end hunger in Orange County,” said Kyleigh Johnson, external communications manager for Disneyland, in a Disney Parks Blog post.

Johnson noted that Disneyland, since 2014, has maintained a program in which it donates unserved prepared foods rather than discard the items — a program that saw more than 20,000 meals given to Second Harvest last year alone.

On Twitter, Second Harvest showed its appreciation for the assistance, writing, “Thank you to the team at @DisneyParks for helping us #FeedOC during the parks temporary closure due to #coronavirus.”

Thank you to the team at @DisneyParks for helping us #FeedOC during the parks temporary closure due to #coronavirus https://t.co/rT0rOAGX8i — SecondHarvestFB (@SecondHarvestFB) March 13, 2020

Disneyland began its closure on Saturday, and will remain closed through at least the end of the month, according to a statement from the park.

Disney made the historic decision to close both Disneyland and Walt Disney World amid the coronavirus outbreak in the U.S. earlier this month, eventually announcing that all of its remaining parks, hotels and stores in North America will also close their doors.

The company shared the decision in a post to their official Twitter page, noting that the changes are being made “in the best interest of our guests and cast members” and are “in line with state and federal guidance.”

According to the statement, all of Disney’s owned and operated locations at Downtown Disney in California and Disney Springs in Florida will temporarily shut down on Tuesday. All Disney stores in North America will also close on Tuesday, though customers will still be able to shop online.

Image zoom Disneyland Marc Rasmus/imageBROKER/Shutterstock

Disneyland and Disney World have never before closed due to the outbreak of an illness.

This is the only the second time in history that Disneyland has closed completely for reasons other than weather. Previously, Disneyland shut down following the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, and the national day of mourning after President John F. Kennedy was assassinated in 1963.

Universal Studios Hollywood in California and Universal Orlando Resort in Florida also announced that they will temporarily close beginning Saturday.