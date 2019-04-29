Black Tap's Famous Over-the-Top Milkshakes Have Now Arrived at Disneyland

There is no shortage of places to get a sugar rush at Disneyland, but who’s going to argue with adding one more?

The newest location of Black Tap, the New York City-based burger chain that’s best known for its absurd milkshakes which practically Instagram themselves, opened its doors in the Downtown Disney District at Disneyland in Anaheim, California, over the weekend.

It’s an opening that’s been highly anticipated since it was first announced in 2017, and Disney fans are already flocking to the restaurant. Jenny Flake of the popular Instagram account @disneyhungry noted that by the time they opened at 11 a.m., there were “easily 100 people waiting” with a line wrapped around the side of the building (she recommends going 20-30 minutes before opening and getting a spot in line in order to get the table of your choice.)

The menu features a selection of eight of their signature “CrazyShakes”, five of which are available from a to-go shake window, something that is exclusive to the Disneyland location.

On the savory side, Black Tap Anaheim offers a variety of piled-high burgers that rival the shakes in terms of decadence, along with appetizers, wings, salads, and sandwiches.

Black Tap

And they’re not just a pretty face: The shakes are already receiving rave reviews from the Disney foodie community, including A.J. Wolfe of the Disney Food Blog.

“Usually the baked goods on supershakes like these are stale and gross, so I wasn’t expecting much,” Wolfe wrote in an Instagram post. “But no joke this was pretty much the best birthday cake 🍰 ever.” She added: “Suffice to say I enjoyed these a LOT more than I expected to.”

The original Black Tap location opened in Manhattan’s SoHo neighborhood in 2015, and it was an instant Instagram sensation, ushering in a trend of over-the-top milkshakes with decadent garnishes that swept dessert shops across the nation. In addition to the new Anaheim location, they’ve now expanded to three locations in New York City, one in Singapore, and one in Las Vegas.