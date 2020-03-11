Here's Everything You'll Be Able to Eat and Drink at Disneyland's New Avengers Campus

Marvel fans are in for a treat.

This summer, Disneyland’s California Adventure Park in Anaheim, California, will open its brand new Avengers Campus — which means a whole new land full of eats to discover.

Disney’s Imagineers focused on creating food offerings that tie into the story of the Avengers Campus, and they even brought to life some of the food featured in past films, including wraps from Shawarma Palace as seen in 2012’s The Avengers and Pingo Doce as seen in 2008’s The Incredible Hulk.

Below, find a breakdown of all of the offerings that will be served at the four eateries at Avengers Campus.

Pym Test Kitchen

The Pym Test Kitchen, a “food innovation science lab,” is the main eatery at Avengers Campus where guests can take a break from their heroics and refuel.

“Superheroes don’t normally open restaurants, but what they would do is use their technology to help the world,” Walt Disney Imagineering’s Jillian Pagan said during a recent press preview event of the new land. “So that’s the story of our Pym Test Kitchen.”

Image zoom Pym Test Kitchen Disneyland Resort

“Pym Test Kitchen is inspired by the world of Ant Man and the Wasp,” she continued. “In our story, they are using their shrinking and growing technology to create new innovations in food science because, of course, you can feed more people if you can run a normal sized pretzel through this quantum tunnel machine, hit it with some Pym particles and make it grow to a giant size. Our food and beverage team has done an amazing job at extending that storytelling to the food so you will be able to actually purchase a giant pretzel.”

The giant pretzel is called the “Quantum Pretzel” and is served with mustard and beer cheese dipping sauce. A conveyor belt will transport a regular-sized pretzel into a quantum tunnel – and it comes out giant-sized.

Image zoom Experiment No. IP42: Quantum Pretzel David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort

The Pym Test Kitchen showcases a number of normal foods at unusual scales, from a Caesar salad with a colossal crouton to a “Not So Little Chicken Sandwich” which features a large piece of fried chicken breast (dressed with teriyaki, red chili sauces and pickled cabbage slaw) on a mini bun.

Image zoom Experiment No. EE90: Not So Little Chicken Sandwich David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort

Another choice is the “Pym-ini,” a panini on toasted focaccia with salami, rosemary ham, provolone, sun-dried tomato mayonnaise and arugula with a marinara dipping sauce, which can be served by the slice or as a long, multi-portion sandwich for the whole family.

Image zoom Experiment No. EE10: PYM-ini David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort

For guests looking for both a sweet and savory sandwich, there’s the “PB Superb Sandwich” which has peanut butter, banana, smoked bacon and strawberry jelly. The sandwich is served with a banana smoothie shot and crispy potato tots.

There’s a vegetarian option called the “Impossible Spoonful,” which is a dish of rigatoni and ditalini pastas with plant-based meatballs and cheese, chunky tomato sauce and basil served in a giant spoon with a tiny fork.

Image zoom The PB Superb Sandwich David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort

Image zoom Experiment No. EE45: Impossible Spoonful David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort

Kids will have just as many options as the adults since there are mini versions of the pasta and Impossible meatballs, the chicken sandwich and a make-your-own PB & J sandwich.

For dessert, there’s a decadent candy bar made with caramel, nougat, peanuts and chocolate brownie that’s covered in dark chocolate.

At Pym Test Kitchen, Pingo Doce – a green soda with hints of lime and vanilla – will be brought to life at the Coca-Cola Freestyle Machine. Another non-alcoholic drink option is the “Proton PB & J Punch,” Odwalla Lemonade with flavors of strawberry and peanut butter, topped with house-made infused peanut butter whipped cream and peanut butter-covered pretzel bites.

Image zoom Proton PB&J Punch and Pingo Doce David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort

RELATED: What to Eat and Drink—and What to Skip—at Disneyland’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge

Pym Tasting Lab

Adjacent to the Pym Test Kitchen is the Pym Tasting Lab, an outdoor seating area where guests can eat and grab a grown-up beverage. On the menu at the lab are a number of cocktails, including the “X-Periment” made with tequila, lime juice, habanero and mango syrup. Another tequila-based drink is “The Regulator,” made with lime juice, habanero, mango syrup, Golden Road Mango Cart Wheat Ale and topped with mango flavored popping pearls.

For gin lovers, there’s the “Honey Buzz,” which is made with gin, lemon juice, honey premium syrup, elysian space dust, IPA and can be drunk through an edible honey straw. Perfectly on brand with the hard seltzer craze is the “Particle Fizz,” made with endless summer, hard seltzer and cherry flavored pearls.

An inventive cocktail on the menu is the “Molecular Meltdown,” which is made with Garage Brewing Marshmallow Milk Stout and vanilla ice cream and is topped with mini marshmallows.

Image zoom From left to right, alcoholic beverages: X-Periment, Molecular Meltdown, Honey Buzz and Particle Fizz David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort

Also available at the tasting lab is the “Pint-Sized Pints Mini Beer Flight” and “Snack Molecules,” which is a mix of popped sorghum, mini pretzels and honey roasted peanuts.

Shawarma Palace

The Shawarma Palace cart pays homage to a favorite Avenger hangout, the original Shawarma Palace in New York City. The Avengers first began eating there after the Battle of New York, when Tony Stark (a.k.a Iron Man) suggested they try the food at the nearby “shawarma joint.” Since the Avengers loved the food so much, they invited the Shawarma Palace crew to open a second location on Avengers Campus.

“We were quite excited to entice him to open a second location,” said Michele Gendreau, director of Food & Beverage at Walt Disney Parks and Resorts. “The Shawarma Palace for heroes on the go I think will be very satisfying for our guests.”

There are two options of the hand-held wrap: one has chicken, a creamy lemon yogurt-tahini dipping sauce and picked vegetables, while the other swaps out meat for Impossible plant-based falafel and crusted cauliflower.

Terran Treats

Guests in search for more dessert options can look no further than the Terran Treats cart, which can be found near the Guardians of the Galaxy — Mission: BREAKOUT! attraction. Taneleer Tivan (a.k.a. the Collector) is curating a weird and wonderful menu of intergalactic eats, including churro spirals and cosmic cream orbs in vibrant colors, to lure people to his fortress.

Image zoom Sweet Spiral Ration Churros David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort

Image zoom Cosmic Cream Orb David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort

Disneyland’s Avengers Campus opens in summer 2020, and it will open later in Paris.