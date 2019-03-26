Since weekends at Walt Disney World parks usually mean big crowds and long lines, perhaps a better option is to grab a table and enjoy a glass of wine or two.

Starting Saturday, March 30, Wine Bar George at Disney Springs will debut its first-ever “wine country brunch.” The restaurant will serve late-morning classics like brioche French toast, steak and eggs, biscuits with sausage gravy, and eggs Benedict, alongside its extensive selection of wines from around the world.

Perhaps most notably, though, is their spin on the most iconic of brunch drinks with the debut of the Dole Whip mimosa. For those unfamiliar, Dole Whip is the cult-favorite pineapple soft serve that debuted in Disney parks in the 1980s, and since then it has taken a multitude of forms, from doughnuts to cupcakes. The Wine Bar George version is made with pineapple juice, moscato and prosecco.

They will also be serving their frozen Dole Whip Froscatos made with moscato, vodka, and pineapple, along with Frosé (frozen rosé with vodka and strawberries) and Freaujolais (frozen Beaujolais wine with vodka and raspberry.)

Disney Springs is the outdoor shopping, dining and entertainment hub that is part of the Walt Disney World resort but does not require a park ticket. It has become home to some of Disney’s most notable restaurants, including celebrity chef restaurant concepts like Guy Fieri’s Chicken Guy!, Masaharu Morimoto‘s Morimoto Asia, and most recently, José Andrés‘ Jaleo.

Wine Bar George opened in May 2018 under George Miliotes, who is one of 274 Master Sommeliers in the world, and the only to operate a wine bar in Florida.

The new wine country brunch menu will be available on Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.