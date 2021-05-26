Disney World Now Has Dole Whip in a Watermelon Wedge

The new version of the popular frozen treat will be available at Disney Springs all summer long

If you're looking for the perfect summertime treat, a trip to Walt Disney World might be in order.

On Wednesday, Disney announced in a TikTok that a new menu item — Dole Whip Watermelon in a Wedge — would be available at Marketplace Snacks in Disney Springs, the resort's main shopping and dining hub. The limited-edition treat features watermelon-flavored Dole Whip in a slice of fresh watermelon, topped with chocolate chips.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The company also announced that a fan favorite Dole Whip item would again be available this summer: the Dole Whip Watermelon Parfait with Key Lime Custard.

Both summer menu items will be available through September 6.

Dole whip Credit: Disney

In 2020, in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic while their parks were closed, Disney kept the magic alive by providing an at-home recipe for their classic Pineapple Dole Whip, which has been a standout menu item at multiple restaurants at Walt Disney World since it first launched at Aloha Isle in Magic Kingdom.

To make one serving of the at-home version, blend together 1 scoop of ice cream , 4 oz. pineapple juice, and 2 cups frozen pineapple chunks in a blender until smooth. (Of course, the actual stuff is dairy free, so it's not exactly a perfect replica.)