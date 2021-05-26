Disney World Now Has Dole Whip in a Watermelon Wedge
The new version of the popular frozen treat will be available at Disney Springs all summer long
If you're looking for the perfect summertime treat, a trip to Walt Disney World might be in order.
On Wednesday, Disney announced in a TikTok that a new menu item — Dole Whip Watermelon in a Wedge — would be available at Marketplace Snacks in Disney Springs, the resort's main shopping and dining hub. The limited-edition treat features watermelon-flavored Dole Whip in a slice of fresh watermelon, topped with chocolate chips.
The company also announced that a fan favorite Dole Whip item would again be available this summer: the Dole Whip Watermelon Parfait with Key Lime Custard.
Both summer menu items will be available through September 6.
In 2020, in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic while their parks were closed, Disney kept the magic alive by providing an at-home recipe for their classic Pineapple Dole Whip, which has been a standout menu item at multiple restaurants at Walt Disney World since it first launched at Aloha Isle in Magic Kingdom.
To make one serving of the at-home version, blend together 1 scoop of ice cream , 4 oz. pineapple juice, and 2 cups frozen pineapple chunks in a blender until smooth. (Of course, the actual stuff is dairy free, so it's not exactly a perfect replica.)
Now, the parks have reopened and Disney has eased restrictions on travelers, including no longer requiring masks while travelers are outdoors, vaccinated or otherwise.