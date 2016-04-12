You Can Now Really Live in Disney World Year Round—and It Only Costs $2 Million!

You can now make Disney World your permanent home—and you don’t have to quit your job and put on a Mickey Mouse costume to do it!

Golden Oak is the first community to offer single-family homes for sale directly on Disney property in Orlando, Florida. The resort located within Walt Disney World is made up of four neighborhoods—Marceline, Carolwood, Silverbrook and Kimball Trace—with private residences at the Four Seasons Orlando also being developed.

As expected, living in such a magical place doesn’t come cheap: prices for homes in the complex start at $2 million. Despite the hefty price tag, though, two of the four neighborhoods are already sold out, according to their website.

But being a Golden Oaks resident certainly has its perks. The European and Caribbean-style dream homes, ranging from 3,000-12,000 square feet, are surrounded by parks, gardens, golf courses and sculptures of classic Disney characters. Members also have access to a private clubhouse with dining options, a pool, fitness facility and family game areas.

The club even puts on a variety of parties and events for the residents like an early-morning safari where neighbors are “greeted by some exotic friends at Disney’s Animal Kingdom theme park.”

