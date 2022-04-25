Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Gideon's Bakehouse at Disney Springs is known for their nearly half-pound cookies, and twice a day you can buy them while they're still piping hot

Disney World Has a Hot Cookie Hour When You Can Buy Freshly Baked Cookies Topped with Ice Cream

Here's another delicious reason to visit Disney World: Hot Cookie Hour.

A new video posted by the Disney Food Blog Instagram account showcased the must-visit food attraction at Gideon's Bakehouse in Disney Springs. Hot Cookie Hour only happens twice a day from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. and is exactly as the name suggests.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"You can indulge in a PIPING HOT, fresh-from-the-oven chocolate chip cookie topped with local Kelly's Homemade Vanilla Ice Cream!" Disney Food Blog said in the video. The blog even included a shot of a cookie almost completely covered in melted chocolate chips underneath a generous scoop of ice cream.

The clip also gave an inside look at the sweets shop in Disney World, and their cookie offerings. From flavors like cookies and cream to pistachio toffee chocolate chip, the Victorian-themed bakery's homemade cookies are known for weighing in at almost half a pound each.

But park-goers should carefully plan their visit. In the clip, viewers can see a very long line of Disney-goers waiting to get their hands on one of these "life-changing" cookies, and the blog also noted that Gideon's typically has a virtual queue.

Disney World is known for its fine dining and fast casual food options. As part of the Florida Park's 50th anniversary, the new cookbook Delicious Disney: Walt Disney World: Recipes & Stories From the Most Magical Place on Earth provides a look at past, present and future recipes from Disney chefs.

Disney fans can recreate over sixty recipes in the book, including appetizers, main courses, sides, specialty beverages and, of course, desserts. Stand-outs include a Dole Whip-inspired drink and Epcot's Canadian Cheddar Cheese Soup.

The 50th Anniversary festivities, which began in October, include an 18-month celebration devoted to the magical theme park's most iconic attractions, both new and old. Magic Kingdom, Animal Kingdom, Epcot, and Hollywood Studios are updating their park food items with fare dedicated to the celebration, including Walt's Chili-Cheese Dog and the EARidescent Firefly mocktail. Across the parks and resorts, visitors can also find new restaurants — from La Crêperie de Paris in Epcot to Steakhouse 71 at Disney's Contemporary Resort.