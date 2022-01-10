Disney World Has a World of New Food Options at Epcot — Including a New Figment Popcorn Bucket
Epcot's International Festival of the Arts runs Jan. 14 through Feb. 21 at Walt Disney World, and features a slew of beautiful and tasty dishes
Epcot International Festival of the Arts
Epcot's World Showcase is known as Walt Disney World's premier destination for guests looking for unique culinary experiences (and, yes, plenty of booze). While it boasts a huge variety of fine dining, fast casual and quick service restaurants at each of its 11 pavilions year-round, Disney recently added a slew of new menu items at pop-up kiosks across the park as part of its annual International Festival of the Arts. In the spirit of the event—which takes place through Feb. 21, right in the midst of the 18-month-long Walt Disney World Resort 50th Anniversary Celebration—each specialty dish is not only meant to be delicious, but visually stunning. Here are some can't-miss foods should you find yourself eating around the world in the coming weeks.
Figment Premium Popcorn Bucket
Figment, the mascot of the "Imagination!" pavilion at Epcot, is celebrated in this premium popcorn bucket, which comes filled with rainbow popcorn (naturally) at Pop Eats, the spot near the Port of Entry shop know for its mouthwatering masterpieces inspired by the most captivating pop art of the 20th century.
Other new menu items available at Pop Eats:
Tomato soup with grilled cheese
Tomato soup with bacon, apple and brie grilled cheese
Almond frangipane cake: layered with raspberry jam and Belgian chocolate
Pop't Art: modern-designed sugar cookie with chocolate-hazelnut filling
And beverages:
Brooklyn Brewery Pulp Art Hazy IPA (Brooklyn, New York)
Tomato soup can bloody Mary
P.E.I. Mussels
The Craftsman's Courtyard (near Disney Traders) is a new spot this year, offering seafood and refreshing salads inspired by one of the many hubs of the Arts and Crafts movement: the coast of California. A highlight of the menu? Cast iron-roasted P.E.I. mussels, served in a bowl with sautéed tomatoes, garlic and fresh herbs
Other new food items available at the Craftsman's Courtyard:
Pâté de Campagne: country pork pâté with pistachios, truffles, toasted ciabatta, red onion marmalade, pickled mustard seed and caper berries
Cast iron-seared steelhead tout: with parsley salad, grape tomatoes, Kalamata olives, capers and lemon aioli
And beverages:
North Coast Brewing Co. Blue Star Wheat Beer (Fort Bragg, California)
The Hess Collection Napa Chardonnay (Napa Valley, California)
Daou Family Estates Discovery Rosé (Paso Robles, California)
Juggernaut Hillside Cabernet (Sauvignon, California)
Wine flights
Passion Fruit Mousse
Walking between Morocco and France you'll find Vibrante & Vívido: Encanto Cocina, a spot selling authentic Colombian cuisine inspired by the Disney animated film Encanto. Everything looks good, but the Passion Fruit Mousse looks particularly good, the sweet treat severed with dragon fruit jam. It's also gluten/wheat-friendly, for those wondering.
Other new menu items available at Vibrante & Vívido: Encanto Cocina:
House-made chorizo and potato empanada: with turmeric aïoli and annatto aïoli
Spicy ajiaco soup: with guajillo and árbol chili-spiced chicken, potato, avocado, corn, and crème fraîche
And beverages:
Coconut and passion fruit smoothie
Frozen piña colada
Passion fruit daiquiri
Beef Wellington
The Artist's Table at the American Adventure has a bevy of savory plates, all prepared using oven and stove-top techniques. Try the beef Wellington, which takes a chunk of meat and wraps it with mushroom duxelle, prosciutto, and puff pastry. It's served with red wine demi-glace and baby vegetables.
Other new food items available at the Artist's Table:
Pan-seared scallops: with vanilla-butternut squash purée, brown butter cauliflower purée and lime foam (color stroll item)
Pistachio cake: with cherry mousse and Morello cherries
And beverages:
Sipping chocolate flight: white, milk and dark chocolate (non-alcoholic)
Lexington Brewing Company Mammoth White Ale (Lexington, Kentucky)
Copperpoint Brewing Company Analoger Amber Ale (Boynton Beach, Florida)
M.I.A. Beer Company Yacht Rock Brown Ale (Doral, Florida)
Lange Estate Winery Pinot Noir (Willamette Valley, Oregon)
Symphony in chocolate flight: Mozart cream liqueurs paired with sipping chocolates
Beer flight
House-Made Crispy Almond Phyllo Pockets
How good do these amond phyllo pockets look? For sale at Morocco's Tangierine Café: Flavors of the Medina, the delectable dessert is made with white chocolate pomegranate and milk chocolate orange.
Other new food items available at Tangierine Café: Flavors of the Medina:
Grilled kebabs: with carrot-chickpea salad and garlic aïoli
Lamb kefta (gluten/wheat-friendly)
Harissa chicken (gluten/wheat-friendly)
Stone-baked Moroccan bread: with hummus, fig tapenade and Zhoug dip
Carrots three ways: Berbere-spiced grilled carrots, pickled carrots, and carrot ginger purée (plant-based)
And beverages:
Chai tea mint mimosa: twinings of London Chai Tea with Key Lime Sparkling Wine and mint
Swilled Dog Sangria Hard Cider (Upper Tract, West Virgina)
3 Daughters Brewing Chai Hard Cider (St. Petersburg, Florida)
Blake's Hard Cider Co. Berry Cranders Hard Cider (Armada, Michigan)
Cider flight
Huarache Verde
Huarache verde — cilantro huarache with cochinita pibil, fresh pineapple and pickled onion — is just one of the highlights at El Artista Hambriento in Mexico.
Other new food items available at Huarache Verde:
Carne asada: seared beef tenderloin, grilled queso fresco, refried beans scallion and ranchera salsa
Taco de chocolate: chocolate candy shell filled with Mexican chocolate mousse with a touch of chile topped with seasonal fruit (gluten/wheat-friendly)
And beverages:
Mexican craft beer: Tulum artisanal lager crafted with citrus notes and made with Mexican Caribbean seawater
The Lily: Casa Dragones Blanco Tequila, violet essence infusion, rose petal liqueur, cranberry and lime juice
Smoky Raspberry: Centinela Blanco Tequila, rosemary-infused Ojo de Tigre Mezcal, ginger cordial, lime juice and rosemary aroma
Orange Mousse with Lemon Cake and Raspberry Meringues
Deco Delights (near the Port of Entry shop) has a menu of sleek desserts inspired by the art deco movement, like its gorgeous and bright orange mousse with lemon cake and raspberry meringues.
Other new food items available at Deco Delights:
Dulce chocolate mousse: with chocolate Crémeux and dark chocolate truffle
Decadent Valrhona chocolate: with dark chocolate mousse, chocolate brownie, and cassis mousse
And beverages:
3 Daughters Brewing Strawberry Blonde Nitro (St. Petersburg, Florida)
81Bay Brewing Co. Vanilla Porter (Tampa, Florida)
Playalinda Brewing Company Milk Stout (Titusville, Florida)
Neapolitan beer flight
Inside Out Donut
Over at the Donut Box, there are three new food items that pair wonderfully with a glass of rosé or a coffee cocktail. Try the chocolate-dipped donut with black and gold sugar sprinkles and chocolate buttercream.
Other new food items available at the Donut Box:
Inside out donut: a vanilla donut with Bavarian cream
Vanilla donut with strawberry sugar, strawberry ice cream, fresh strawberries and strawberry gele
And beverages:
Quady Wines Electra Moscato Rosé (California)
Cold fashion coffee cocktail
Sushi Donut
Donut-shaped sushi featuring salmon, tuna, shrimp, cucumber and sesame seeds over a decorated plate of wasabi aïoli, sriracha and eel sauce make up the sushi donut, one of the incredible new dishes celebrating the Japanese culinary arts (and five colors of Japanese cuisine) at Goshiki in Japan.
Other new food items available at Goshiki:
Chicken kushiage: breaded and fried chicken with Yum Yum sauce and vegetables
And beverages:
Masu sake: in a traditional personalized wooden cup
Niseko flurry: sake, rum, white cranberry juice, blue curaçao and lime juice
Fuyu Winter Ale
Ravioli alla Boscaiola
Over in Italy, head to L'Arte di Mangiare and get the Ravioli alla Boscaiola (sweet sausage ravioli topped with mushrooms, caramelized onions, and a creamy parmesan sauce).
Other new menu items available at L'Arte di Mangiare:
Arancini: fried risotto balls stuffed with braised beef and served with pomodoro sauce
Bomboloni: chocolate-hazelnut Italian donut with powdered sugar
And beverages:
Peroni Pilsner
Pinot Grigio
Chianti
Prosecco
Rosa Regale
Moscato
Italian White Sangria with Prosecco
Italian Red Sangria with Cabernet Sauvignon
Italian Margarita with Tequila and Limoncello
Amaretto Bellini: Amaretto, white peach purée and Prosecco
Bergamotto: Italicus Rosolio Di Bergamotto, Prosecco and Cerignola olive
Roasted Bone Marrow
At Gourmet Landscapes in Canada, try the roasted bone marrow, prepared with onion marmalade, pickled mushrooms, mache lettuce, and bone marrow snow. It's just one of the stunning dishes artfully composed with the finest ingredients farmed and foraged from the land.
Other new menu items at Gourmet Landscapes include:
Blood orange-braised beet carpaccio: with mustard vinaigrette, pickled clamshell mushrooms, golden beets, and crostini (color stroll item, plant-based item)
Wild mushroom risotto: with aged parmesan, truffle shavings and Zinfandel reduction
And beverages:
Weihenstephaner Original Lager (Freising, Germany)
Schlumberger Cuvée Klimt (Austria)
The Meeker Vineyard Winemakers' Handprint Merlot (Sonoma County, California)
Frozen Rusty Nail cocktail
Moelleux aux Noisettes et Chocolats Valrhona
It's called the Moelleux aux Noisettes et Chocolats Valrhona. In English, that translates to a molten chocolate and hazelnut cake, made with pure origin Valrhona Chocolates. An alternative translation? Damn good. It's available at L'Art de la Cuisine Francaise in France, where you can also get a sea of delicious French treats and baked goods.
Other menu items available at L'Art de la Cuisine Francaise:
Crème de Brie en Petit Pain: warm creamy brie in a house-made bread bowl
Croissant à la Truffe Noire d'Hiver: black winter truffle croissant, served warm
Mousseline de Bisque de Homard Froide, Brioche Feuilletée à l'Aneth: chilled lobster bisque mousse served with dill brioche
And beverages:
Frozen French martini: Grey Goose, vodka, Chambord liqueur, pineapple, orange, and grape juice with lemon lime foam
Charles Lafite, Brut Rosé Prestige, Méthode Traditionnelle Champenoise, French Rosé sparkling wine
Le Haut Médoc de Trintaudon, Cabernet Sauvignon
Champagne Malard, Blanc de Blanc, Sparkling Chardonnay
Deconstructed BLT
The Deconstructed Dish (also near the Port of Entry shop) offers your favorite dishes fragmented and presented as never before. Try the deconstructed BLT, featuring crispy pork belly, soft-poached egg, brioche, watercress espuma, and tomato jam.
Other new menu items available at the Deconstructed Dish:
Deconstructed French onion soup: beef broth ravioli, gruyere espuma, onion bread pudding and onion textures
Deconstructed key lime pie: flexible key lime curd, "Key Lime" mousse, graham cracker cake, and meringues:
And beverages:
Deconstructed apple pie à la mode: apple-cinnamon gelato, cinnamon Apple cider, apple pie filling and streusel (non-alcoholic)
Short's Brewing Bellaire Brown Ale (Bellaire, Michigan)
Char Siu Pork Bun
The Painted Panda in China has decorative cuisine inspired by magnificent Chinese art, like this Char Siu Pork Bun.
Other new menu items at the Panted Panda:
General Tso's chicken shumai
And beverages:
"Panda" bubble tea: classic milk tea with black and white boba (non-alcoholic)
Jasmine Draft Beer
Eastern Dynasty: Smirnoff Vodka, Light Rum, strawberry syrup, piña colada mix, soda water and Magic Boba pearls
Kung Fu Punch: Smirnoff Vodka, Triple Sec, mango syrup, orange juice and soda water
Sea Butterfly: Butterfly pea flower-infused cocktail with Smirnoff Vodka, Light Rum, lychee syrup and Magic Boba pearls
Red Wine-Braised Beef Short Rib
In Germany, help yourself to the Pastoral Palate's hearty dishes inspired by the rustic settings where Bavarian Folk Art was painted. You can't go wrong with the red wine-braised beef short rib with parsnip purée, broccolini, baby tomatoes, and aged balsamic
Other new menu items at the Pastoral Palate:
Wild boar cassoulet: with duck confit, ham hock, and wild boar sausage.
Opera cake: almond Joconde, coffee buttercream, and chocolate ganache
And beverages:
3 Daughters Brewing Rosé Hard Cider, (St. Petersburg, Florida)
81Bay Brewing Co. Rosé Blonde Ale, (Tampa, Florida)
Frozen rosé
Marietta Old Vine Rosé (California)
Cherry Blossom Funnel Cake
No trip to Epcot is complete with a trip to Funnel Cake, at the American Adventure. They've got a new cherry blossom funnel cake that looks incredible. It's a chocolate chip funnel cake, topped with cherry ice cream, rainbow whipped cream, chocolate chips, and a Maraschino cherry.
Artist Palette Jumbo Chocolate Chip Cookie
This sweet creation is available at the Refreshment Outpost, along with:
Playalinda Brewing Company Blue Raspberry Blonde (Titusville, Florida)
81Bay Brewing Co. Nairobi Coffee Dark Beer (Tampa, Florida)
Central 28 Beer Company Wall Art Brown Ale (DeBary, Florida)
Plant-Based Bratwurst
Also at the Refreshment Outpost? A plant-based bratwurst, for any non-meat eaters. It comes with spicy turmeric aïoli, coffee barbecue jackfruit, and slaw.
Joffrey's Coffee & Tea Company's Cold Brews
Walking around Epcot, you'll find four Joffrey's Coffee & Tea Company locations. Each is offering its own, non-alcoholic cold brews — each more delectable looking than the last.
Rainbow Dreams Cold Brew (at the American Adventure): a sweet creamy cold brew topped with whipped cream and colorful marshmallow crunch
Mocha Masterpiece Cold Brew (at World Discovery, near Mission:SPACE): a sweet creamy cold brew topped with whipped cream and chocolate puffs
Cinnamon Swirl Cold Brew (at Showcase Plaza): a sweet creamy cold brew topped with whipped cream and cinnamon squares
Colorful Canvas Cold Brew (near Canada): a sweet creamy cold brew topped with whipped cream and fruity cereal