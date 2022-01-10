Disney World Has a World of New Food Options at Epcot — Including a New Figment Popcorn Bucket

Epcot's International Festival of the Arts runs Jan. 14 through Feb. 21 at Walt Disney World, and features a slew of beautiful and tasty dishes 

By Dave Quinn January 10, 2022 06:01 PM

Epcot International Festival of the Arts

Epcot's World Showcase is known as Walt Disney World's premier destination for guests looking for unique culinary experiences (and, yes, plenty of booze). While it boasts a huge variety of fine dining, fast casual and quick service restaurants at each of its 11 pavilions year-round, Disney recently added a slew of new menu items at pop-up kiosks across the park as part of its annual International Festival of the Arts. In the spirit of the event—which takes place through Feb. 21, right in the midst of the 18-month-long Walt Disney World Resort 50th Anniversary Celebration—each specialty dish is not only meant to be delicious, but visually stunning. Here are some can't-miss foods should you find yourself eating around the world in the coming weeks.

Figment Premium Popcorn Bucket

Figment, the mascot of the "Imagination!" pavilion at Epcot, is celebrated in this premium popcorn bucket, which comes filled with rainbow popcorn (naturally) at Pop Eats, the spot near the Port of Entry shop know for its mouthwatering masterpieces inspired by the most captivating pop art of the 20th century.

Other new menu items available at Pop Eats:

Tomato soup with grilled cheese

Tomato soup with bacon, apple and brie grilled cheese

Almond frangipane cake: layered with raspberry jam and Belgian chocolate

Pop't Art: modern-designed sugar cookie with chocolate-hazelnut filling

And beverages:

Brooklyn Brewery Pulp Art Hazy IPA (Brooklyn, New York)

Tomato soup can bloody Mary

P.E.I. Mussels

The Craftsman's Courtyard (near Disney Traders) is a new spot this year, offering seafood and refreshing salads inspired by one of the many hubs of the Arts and Crafts movement: the coast of California. A highlight of the menu? Cast iron-roasted P.E.I. mussels, served in a bowl with sautéed tomatoes, garlic and fresh herbs

Other new food items available at the Craftsman's Courtyard:

Pâté de Campagne: country pork pâté with pistachios, truffles, toasted ciabatta, red onion marmalade, pickled mustard seed and caper berries

Cast iron-seared steelhead tout: with parsley salad, grape tomatoes, Kalamata olives, capers and lemon aioli

And beverages:

North Coast Brewing Co. Blue Star Wheat Beer (Fort Bragg, California)

The Hess Collection Napa Chardonnay (Napa Valley, California)

Daou Family Estates Discovery Rosé (Paso Robles, California)

Juggernaut Hillside Cabernet (Sauvignon, California)

Wine flights

Passion Fruit Mousse

Walking between Morocco and France you'll find Vibrante & Vívido: Encanto Cocina, a spot selling authentic Colombian cuisine inspired by the Disney animated film Encanto. Everything looks good, but the Passion Fruit Mousse looks particularly good, the sweet treat severed with dragon fruit jam. It's also gluten/wheat-friendly, for those wondering. 

Other new menu items available at Vibrante & Vívido: Encanto Cocina:

House-made chorizo and potato empanada: with turmeric aïoli and annatto aïoli

Spicy ajiaco soup: with guajillo and árbol chili-spiced chicken, potato, avocado, corn, and crème fraîche

And beverages:

Coconut and passion fruit smoothie 

Frozen piña colada

Passion fruit daiquiri

 

Beef Wellington

The Artist's Table at the American Adventure has a bevy of savory plates, all prepared using oven and stove-top techniques. Try the beef Wellington, which takes a chunk of meat and wraps it with mushroom duxelle, prosciutto, and puff pastry. It's served with red wine demi-glace and baby vegetables. 

Other new food items available at the Artist's Table:

Pan-seared scallops: with vanilla-butternut squash purée, brown butter cauliflower purée and lime foam (color stroll item)

Pistachio cake: with cherry mousse and Morello cherries

And beverages:

Sipping chocolate flight: white, milk and dark chocolate (non-alcoholic)

Lexington Brewing Company Mammoth White Ale (Lexington, Kentucky)

Copperpoint Brewing Company Analoger Amber Ale (Boynton Beach, Florida)

M.I.A. Beer Company Yacht Rock Brown Ale (Doral, Florida)

Lange Estate Winery Pinot Noir (Willamette Valley, Oregon)

Symphony in chocolate flight: Mozart cream liqueurs paired with sipping chocolates

Beer flight

House-Made Crispy Almond Phyllo Pockets

How good do these amond phyllo pockets look? For sale at Morocco's Tangierine Café: Flavors of the Medina, the delectable dessert is made with white chocolate pomegranate and milk chocolate orange. 

Other new food items available at Tangierine Café: Flavors of the Medina:

Grilled kebabs: with carrot-chickpea salad and garlic aïoli

Lamb kefta (gluten/wheat-friendly)

Harissa chicken (gluten/wheat-friendly)

Stone-baked Moroccan bread: with hummus, fig tapenade and Zhoug dip

Carrots three ways: Berbere-spiced grilled carrots, pickled carrots, and carrot ginger purée (plant-based)

And beverages:

Chai tea mint mimosa: twinings of London Chai Tea with Key Lime Sparkling Wine and mint

Swilled Dog Sangria Hard Cider (Upper Tract, West Virgina)

3 Daughters Brewing Chai Hard Cider (St. Petersburg, Florida)

Blake's Hard Cider Co. Berry Cranders Hard Cider (Armada, Michigan)

Cider flight

Huarache Verde

Huarache verde — cilantro huarache with cochinita pibil, fresh pineapple and pickled onion — is just one of the highlights at El Artista Hambriento in Mexico.

Other new food items available at Huarache Verde:

Carne asada: seared beef tenderloin, grilled queso fresco, refried beans scallion and ranchera salsa

Taco de chocolate: chocolate candy shell filled with Mexican chocolate mousse with a touch of chile topped with seasonal fruit (gluten/wheat-friendly)

And beverages:

Mexican craft beer: Tulum artisanal lager crafted with citrus notes and made with Mexican Caribbean seawater

The Lily: Casa Dragones Blanco Tequila, violet essence infusion, rose petal liqueur, cranberry and lime juice

Smoky Raspberry: Centinela Blanco Tequila, rosemary-infused Ojo de Tigre Mezcal, ginger cordial, lime juice and rosemary aroma

Orange Mousse with Lemon Cake and Raspberry Meringues

Deco Delights (near the Port of Entry shop) has a menu of sleek desserts inspired by the art deco movement, like its gorgeous and bright orange mousse with lemon cake and raspberry meringues. 

Other new food items available at Deco Delights:

Dulce chocolate mousse: with chocolate Crémeux and dark chocolate truffle

Decadent Valrhona chocolate: with dark chocolate mousse, chocolate brownie, and cassis mousse

And beverages:

3 Daughters Brewing Strawberry Blonde Nitro (St. Petersburg, Florida)

81Bay Brewing Co. Vanilla Porter (Tampa, Florida)

Playalinda Brewing Company Milk Stout (Titusville, Florida)

Neapolitan beer flight

Inside Out Donut

Over at the Donut Box, there are three new food items that pair wonderfully with a glass of rosé or a coffee cocktail. Try the chocolate-dipped donut with black and gold sugar sprinkles and chocolate buttercream.

Other new food items available at the Donut Box:

Inside out donut: a vanilla donut with Bavarian cream

Vanilla donut with strawberry sugar, strawberry ice cream, fresh strawberries and strawberry gele

And beverages:

Quady Wines Electra Moscato Rosé (California)

Cold fashion coffee cocktail

Sushi Donut

Donut-shaped sushi featuring salmon, tuna, shrimp, cucumber and sesame seeds over a decorated plate of wasabi aïoli, sriracha and eel sauce make up the sushi donut, one of the incredible new dishes celebrating the Japanese culinary arts (and five colors of Japanese cuisine) at Goshiki in Japan. 

Other new food items available at Goshiki:

Chicken kushiage: breaded and fried chicken with Yum Yum sauce and vegetables

And beverages:

Masu sake: in a traditional personalized wooden cup

Niseko flurry: sake, rum, white cranberry juice, blue curaçao and lime juice

Fuyu Winter Ale

Credit: Disney Parks

Over in Italy, head to L'Arte di Mangiare and get the Ravioli alla Boscaiola (sweet sausage ravioli topped with mushrooms, caramelized onions, and a creamy parmesan sauce). 

Other new menu items available at L'Arte di Mangiare: 

Arancini: fried risotto balls stuffed with braised beef and served with pomodoro sauce

Bomboloni: chocolate-hazelnut Italian donut with powdered sugar

And beverages:

Peroni Pilsner

Pinot Grigio

Chianti

Prosecco

Rosa Regale

Moscato

Italian White Sangria with Prosecco

Italian Red Sangria with Cabernet Sauvignon

Italian Margarita with Tequila and Limoncello

Amaretto Bellini: Amaretto, white peach purée and Prosecco

Bergamotto: Italicus Rosolio Di Bergamotto, Prosecco and Cerignola olive

Roasted Bone Marrow

At Gourmet Landscapes in Canada, try the roasted bone marrow, prepared with onion marmalade, pickled mushrooms, mache lettuce, and bone marrow snow. It's just one of the stunning dishes artfully composed with the finest ingredients farmed and foraged from the land.

Other new menu items at Gourmet Landscapes include: 

Blood orange-braised beet carpaccio: with mustard vinaigrette, pickled clamshell mushrooms, golden beets, and crostini (color stroll item, plant-based item)

Wild mushroom risotto: with aged parmesan, truffle shavings and Zinfandel reduction

And beverages:

Weihenstephaner Original Lager (Freising, Germany)

Schlumberger Cuvée Klimt (Austria)

The Meeker Vineyard Winemakers' Handprint Merlot (Sonoma County, California)

Frozen Rusty Nail cocktail

Credit: Disney Parks

It's called the Moelleux aux Noisettes et Chocolats Valrhona. In English, that translates to a molten chocolate and hazelnut cake, made with pure origin Valrhona Chocolates. An alternative translation? Damn good. It's available at L'Art de la Cuisine Francaise in France, where you can also get a sea of delicious French treats and baked goods. 

Other menu items available at L'Art de la Cuisine Francaise: 

Crème de Brie en Petit Pain: warm creamy brie in a house-made bread bowl

Croissant à la Truffe Noire d'Hiver: black winter truffle croissant, served warm

Mousseline de Bisque de Homard Froide, Brioche Feuilletée à l'Aneth: chilled lobster bisque mousse served with dill brioche

And beverages:

Frozen French martini: Grey Goose, vodka, Chambord liqueur, pineapple, orange, and grape juice with lemon lime foam

Charles Lafite, Brut Rosé Prestige, Méthode Traditionnelle Champenoise, French Rosé sparkling wine

Le Haut Médoc de Trintaudon, Cabernet Sauvignon

Champagne Malard, Blanc de Blanc, Sparkling Chardonnay

 

 

Deconstructed BLT

The Deconstructed Dish (also near the Port of Entry shop) offers your favorite dishes fragmented and presented as never before. Try the deconstructed BLT, featuring crispy pork belly, soft-poached egg, brioche, watercress espuma, and tomato jam.

Other new menu items available at the Deconstructed Dish: 

Deconstructed French onion soup: beef broth ravioli, gruyere espuma, onion bread pudding and onion textures

Deconstructed key lime pie: flexible key lime curd, "Key Lime" mousse, graham cracker cake, and meringues:

And beverages:

Deconstructed apple pie à la mode: apple-cinnamon gelato, cinnamon Apple cider, apple pie filling and streusel (non-alcoholic)

Short's Brewing Bellaire Brown Ale (Bellaire, Michigan)

 

Char Siu Pork Bun

The Painted Panda in China has decorative cuisine inspired by magnificent Chinese art, like this Char Siu Pork Bun. 

Other new menu items at the Panted Panda: 

General Tso's chicken shumai

And beverages: 

"Panda" bubble tea: classic milk tea with black and white boba (non-alcoholic)

Jasmine Draft Beer

Eastern Dynasty: Smirnoff Vodka, Light Rum, strawberry syrup, piña colada mix, soda water and Magic Boba pearls

Kung Fu Punch: Smirnoff Vodka, Triple Sec, mango syrup, orange juice and soda water

Sea Butterfly: Butterfly pea flower-infused cocktail with Smirnoff Vodka, Light Rum, lychee syrup and Magic Boba pearls

Red Wine-Braised Beef Short Rib

In Germany, help yourself to the Pastoral Palate's hearty dishes inspired by the rustic settings where Bavarian Folk Art was painted. You can't go wrong with the red wine-braised beef short rib with parsnip purée, broccolini, baby tomatoes, and aged balsamic

Other new menu items at the Pastoral Palate:

Wild boar cassoulet: with duck confit, ham hock, and wild boar sausage. 

Opera cake: almond Joconde, coffee buttercream, and chocolate ganache

And beverages:

3 Daughters Brewing Rosé Hard Cider, (St. Petersburg, Florida)

81Bay Brewing Co. Rosé Blonde Ale, (Tampa, Florida)

Frozen rosé

Marietta Old Vine Rosé (California)

Cherry Blossom Funnel Cake

No trip to Epcot is complete with a trip to Funnel Cake, at the American Adventure. They've got a new cherry blossom funnel cake that looks incredible. It's a chocolate chip funnel cake, topped with cherry ice cream, rainbow whipped cream, chocolate chips, and a Maraschino cherry. 

Artist Palette Jumbo Chocolate Chip Cookie

This sweet creation is available at the Refreshment Outpost, along with: 

Playalinda Brewing Company Blue Raspberry Blonde (Titusville, Florida)

81Bay Brewing Co. Nairobi Coffee Dark Beer (Tampa, Florida)

Central 28 Beer Company Wall Art Brown Ale (DeBary, Florida)

Plant-Based Bratwurst

Also at the Refreshment Outpost? A plant-based bratwurst, for any non-meat eaters. It comes with spicy turmeric aïoli, coffee barbecue jackfruit, and slaw. 

Joffrey's Coffee & Tea Company's Cold Brews

Walking around Epcot, you'll find four Joffrey's Coffee & Tea Company locations. Each is offering its own, non-alcoholic cold brews — each more delectable looking than the last. 

Rainbow Dreams Cold Brew (at the American Adventure): a sweet creamy cold brew topped with whipped cream and colorful marshmallow crunch 

Mocha Masterpiece Cold Brew (at World Discovery, near Mission:SPACE): a sweet creamy cold brew topped with whipped cream and chocolate puffs

Cinnamon Swirl Cold Brew (at Showcase Plaza): a sweet creamy cold brew topped with whipped cream and cinnamon squares

Colorful Canvas Cold Brew (near Canada): a sweet creamy cold brew topped with whipped cream and fruity cereal

