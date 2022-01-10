Disney World Has a World of New Food Options at Epcot — Including a New Figment Popcorn Bucket

Figment, the mascot of the "Imagination!" pavilion at Epcot, is celebrated in this premium popcorn bucket, which comes filled with rainbow popcorn (naturally) at Pop Eats, the spot near the Port of Entry shop know for its mouthwatering masterpieces inspired by the most captivating pop art of the 20th century.

Other new menu items available at Pop Eats:

Tomato soup with grilled cheese

Tomato soup with bacon, apple and brie grilled cheese

Almond frangipane cake: layered with raspberry jam and Belgian chocolate

Pop't Art: modern-designed sugar cookie with chocolate-hazelnut filling

And beverages:

Brooklyn Brewery Pulp Art Hazy IPA (Brooklyn, New York)

Tomato soup can bloody Mary