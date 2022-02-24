Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Delicious Disney: Walt Disney World has never-before-released recipes, as well as recipes that no longer are served on the Disney property

Disney World Celebrates 50 Years of Culinary Recipes in Park's New Official Cookbook

Cinderella Castle and Main Street, U.S.A. are seen at Walt Disney World Resort's Magic Kingdom

Disney World is celebrating its 50th anniversary and as part of the ongoing festivities, fans can finally get access to some of the recipes that have kept park-goers fed over the years.

The new cookbook Delicious Disney: Walt Disney World: Recipes & Stories From the Most Magical Place on Earth offers a look at the Florida Park's culinary past, present, and future, with Disney chefs providing step-by-step instructions for home cooks of all skill levels to recreate the Disney delights in their own homes.

Launched as a limited-edition item within the Disney Parks and Resorts in Fall 2021, the cookbook will become available to the public on April 5.

More than sixty recipes are included in the book, from appetizers, main courses, and sides, to desserts and even specialty beverages. Many have never before been released, while some are no longer are served on Disney property.

All originate from fine-dining and quick-service establishments across the resort.

There's the Breakfast Lasagna, the beloved creation from the Crystal Palace (the Magic Kingdom's greenhouse-inspired Victorian eatery) that layers waffles, pound cake, pancakes, bananas, custard, pastry cream, and berries into one epic bite. And the Batuuan Ronto Wrap from Ronto Roasters at Star Wars: Galaxy Edge in Disney Hollywood Studios, which wraps roasted pork shoulder, grilled sausage, vegetable slaw and peppercorn sauce in a grilled pita wrap.

Other dishes include Tonga Toast (a breakfast classic that's been on the menu at Disney's Polynesian Village Resort since 1971), the Handwich 3.0 (another version of Disney's "Sandwich of the Future"), Epcot's Canadian Cheddar Cheese Soup, the crispy-cauliflower Gobi Manchurian from Disney's Animal Kingdom, and the opening-day Orange Bird Flip drink.

There's also a way to make your own drink inspired by Disney's iconic Dole Whip.

Recipes aside, authors Pam Brandon and Marcy Carriker Smothers have also filled the book with behind-the-scenes anecdotes of the creation of Disney World, alongside gorgeous Walt Disney Imagineering concept artwork, nostalgic restaurant menus, and mouth-watering food photos.

Walt Disney World's 50th anniversary celebration officially began on October 1, 2021 and are scheduled to last for the next 18 months. For more details, visit the park's official website.