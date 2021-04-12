Disney World Just Dropped Their Buffalo Chicken Grilled Cheese Recipe and It's Insanely Decadent

The recipe, from Disney's Hollywood Studios, uses four types of cheese and mayo instead of butter.

It's hard to believe that it's already been a year since Disney released the recipe for their iconic grilled cheese from Woody's Lunch Box in Hollywood Studios, but here we are again on National Grilled Cheese Day with a new twist that will bring a taste of the theme park to your kitchen.

This year, Disney dropped the recipe for the buffalo chicken grilled cheese from ABC Commissary, also located at Hollywood Studios, one of Walt Disney World's four theme parks in Orlando.

Similar to the previous recipe—which I tested out myself and can confirm is absurd, over-the-top and absolutely delicious—this version uses four types of cheese, and instead of butter on the outside of the bread you spread a thin layer of mayo to get a crispy crust. I was a skeptic but it works, trust me.

This version calls for whipped cream cheese instead of regular cream cheese, which gets blended using a hand mixer with shredded chicken and hot sauce. For the quickest work, pick up a rotisserie chicken from the grocery store instead of cooking it yourself!

Get the measurements below and for the full step-by-step recipe (which makes 4 sandwiches), check out the Disney Parks Blog website.

To make the Buffalo chicken filling, combine 2 cups shredded chicken, 1 cup whipped cream cheese, 1 cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese, 2/3 cup shredded cheddar cheese, and 1/2 cup buffalo hot sauce using a hand mixer.

Spread the filling, along with two slices of provolone cheese, between thick slices of sourdough bread. Spread a tablespoon on mayo on the outside of each slice of bread and cook in a large preheated skillet over medium-low for two minutes per side.