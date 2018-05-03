Disney World Opened a New Bourbon Trail for Summer

You might expect a bourbon trail through Kentucky, just like you might expect a whiskey trail through Tennessee, a Buffalo wing trail through Buffalo, or a wine trail through Santa Barbara (and don’t you dare forget Ohio’s doughnut trail!). But this summer you can find a deliciously different kind of bourbon trail running through somewhere a little unexpected: Disney World.

From May 1 to June 17 at the Disney Springs area of the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, you’ll find 18 restaurants serving up drinks and dishes with a splash of bourbon.

From cocktails to brisket to bourbon cheese dip at restaurants from the likes of Art Smith and Rick Bayless, there are dozens of specials to try. Plus, in case you need to keep track of all the bourbon beverages and bites you eat along the way, there’s even a Bourbon Trail passport available from the Disney Springs Welcome Center.

Here’s the entire menu for Discover Bourbon at Disney Springs:

House of Blues Restaurant & Bar

Fine and Mellow—featuring Knob Creek Bourbon, St. Elder, lemon juice, strawberry, and rhubarb bitters

Hurry Sundown Old Fashioned—featuring Maker’s Mark Bourbon, Benedictine, butter pecan syrup, bitters, and caramel pecan bacon

Smoked Brisket or Smoked Pulled Pork Sandwich

Homemade Bread Pudding—topped with toffee sauce and bourbon butter

Splitsville Dining Room

The Trifecta—a stirred concoction of Old Forester 100, Carpano Antica Vermouth, Benedictine, and Pimento Dram

BBQ Chicken Pizza—smothered in BBQ sauce, topped with marinated grilled chicken, BBQ sauce, smoked gouda, mozzarella, cilantro, and red onion

Bongos Cuban Café

Angel’s Envy Bourbon Mojito—featuring Angel’s Blue Envy Bourbon, simple syrup, soda water, and fresh mint leaves

Authentic Cuban Style Churrasco Certified Angus Beef—a 10-ounce skirt steak hand-cut and served with house-made chimichurri sauce, white rice, and beans

YeSake

Strawberry Bourbon Sour Slushie—bourbon, sweet strawberry puree, and lemonade

Citrus Fresh—salmon, green leaf lettuce, cucumber, onion, spinach, and jalapeño tempura crunch wasabi ponzu sauce (available as a bowl or wrap)

Planet Hollywood Observatory

Bulleit Frontier Old Fashioned—featuring Bulleit Bourbon, sugar, and bitters

BBQ Ribs—fall-off-the-bone St. Louis-style ribs, slow-cooked in-house, smothered with BBQ sauce, and served with triple fries

STK Orlando

Double Down—featuring Woodford Reserve and lemon juice

Double Smoked Bacon—served with date chutney, oven-dried tomatoes, and crispy garlic

Bag O’ Donuts—enhanced with dulce de leche filling and spice chocolate and raspberry sauces

Enzo’s Hideaway

Enzo’s Bourbon Swizzle—featuring Bulleit Bourbon, lemon juice, ginger syrup, bitters, and fresh mint sprigs with notes of spice, rye, and cedar

Salumi and Formaggi Board—an impressive selection of meats and cheeses

The Edison

Peach Tree Downs—a refreshing peach mint julep with a nutty pecan finish featuring Knob Creek Bourbon and Old Camp Peach Pecan Whiskey, with a rich, sweet, woody, full-bodied and almost-fruity flavor and aromas of toasted nuts, grain, and oak

DB Clothesline Candied Bacon—maple and black pepper-infused bacon served with a sour pickle

Paradiso 37, Taste of the Americas

Kentucky Sunrise—featuring Jim Beam Bourbon, orange juice, and grenadine

Argentinian Skirt Steak—10-ounce char-grilled skirt steak topped with caramelized onions and chimichurri and served with wasabi or truffle fries

The Ganachery

Woodford Reserve Bourbon—comprised of more than 200 delectable flavor notes, from bold grain and wood to sweet aromatics: spice, fruit, and floral notes

Raglan Road Irish Pub & Restaurant

The Gold Cup—featuring Bulleit Bourbon, Jameson Black Barrel Irish Whiskey, fresh lime juice, simple syrup, and muddled mint, lime, and cucumber

Dub Schpuds—herb roasted potato wedges with a Smithwick’s & Dubliner cheese dip

Jock Lindsey’s Hangar Bar

Coffee Old Fashioned—Woodford Reserve Bourbon, Kahlua Coffee Liqueur, Joffrey’s Cold Brew Coffee, Vanilla Syrup, Aromatic Bitters, and served with a coffee ganache square

Snakebite Sliders—three gourmet beef sliders with tomato-bacon jam, house-made pickles, shredded lettuce and cheese

The Boathouse

Orlando Pride—featuring Old Forester Bourbon and a homemade blackberry citrus purée

Calamari—hoisin chili marinated calamari rings lightly fried with a medley of peppers and served with a side of hoisin chili sauce

Paddlefish

Southern Sangria—featuring Medley Bros. Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, peach liqueur, Tempranillo, and seasonal fruit with warm notes of caramel, oak, and spices that are followed by touches of creamy vanilla, milk chocolate, and caramelized sugar

The Pork Chop—a 10-ounce pork chop served with house-made apple sauce and fresh green beans

The Polite Pig

Winner’s Circle—featuring Buffalo Trace Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Pamplemousee grapefruit liqueur, and elderflower tonic, with a rich and complex flavors and hints of vanilla, toffee, and candied fruit

The Southern Pig Sandwich—mouthwatering pulled pork, fennel-apple slaw, tangy mustard BBQ and Dukes Mayonnaise

Frontera Cocina

Bórbon Néctar—featuring Basil Hayden’s Bourbon, 3 dashes of organic agave, 5 drops of Elemakule Tiki Bitters, and orange peel with lean oak, corn, and caramel flavors and finishes of warm toffee, spice, and drying wood

Carne Asada—garlic and red chili-marinated Creekstone Natural Black Angus Steak, black beans refritos with queso fresco, and caramelized plantains with crema and Cotija cheese and served with tomatillo salsa and warm tortillas

D-Luxe Burger

Smoked Bourbon Gelato Shake—vanilla gelato blended with Knob Creek Single Barrel Bourbon, hickory smoke, and dark chocolate sauce and topped with a bacon strip

Southern Burger—signature blend beef patty topped with a fried green tomato, pimento cheese, lettuce, grilled onion, and bacon

Chef Art Smith’s Homecomin’