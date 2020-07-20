Disney World Bans Eating and Drinking While Walking to Ensure Guests Wear Face Masks

The theme park has updated their rules, requiring guests to be stationary while eating and drinking without face coverings

Walt Disney World guests are now required to sit and enjoy their food as part of the theme park's updated face mask restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The park’s website updated its face mask policy, explaining that visitors are still allowed to remove their face covering while eating or drinking, but they are not allowed to walk around and must remain stationary while doing so.

"Face coverings are required for all Guests (ages 2 and up) and Cast Members. Please bring your own face coverings and wear them at all times, except when dining or swimming. You may remove your face covering while actively eating or drinking, but you should be stationary and maintain appropriate physical distancing," the website reads.

Per the Disney Food Blog, the new rule change is also being displayed across the park, with signs set up near restaurants and eating areas.

"Disney World has a new policy that’s being heavily enforced today. Guests must be 🚫stationary🚫 to remove their mask to eat or drink now, throughout property," the blog shared on Sunday. "This is a brand new addition to the policy. Until yesterday, guests could remove masks to eat or drink while walking."

The park officially reopened on July 11. Along with their new updated rule surrounding face coverings while eating, Disney is also enforcing wearing face masks while riding on any of the attractions by refusing guests any on-ride photos (like the picture snapped as you go over the falls on Splash Mountain) if they are captured without their masks.

Face masks are just one new rule among numerous other new health and safety protocols the park has set up to keep guests and staff safe amid the pandemic.

Guests are now also required to stand in socially distanced lines for rides and get temperature checks prior to entering the parks.

Other changes include requiring visitors to make reservations for each park online prior to admission, significantly lowering the number of guests allowed in, and reducing capacity on rides, various modes of transportation and in restaurants and retail stores.

Orlando’s Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom both reopened on July 11 after being closed since March due to the coronavirus. Epcot and Hollywood Studios reopened on July 15.