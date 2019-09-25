Disney World Adds Vegan Menu Items to All of Its Restaurants for the First Time Ever

Walt Disney World is introducing hundreds of new vegan dishes to their parks!

The beloved Orlando resort wants to maintain that it’s a place for all, so on Tuesday it announced that each restaurant location on property will be incorporating sweet and savory menu options that are entirely plant-based, according to Disney Parks Blog.

The new menu options are created without animal meat, dairy, eggs or honey — and instead use ingredients like vegetables, fruits, grains, nuts, seeds, and legumes. The dishes will be added to every single dining location within Disney’s parks, and will be distinguished by a green leaf icon on the menu.

Disney announced a few of the new menu options, including a Cashew Cheesecake, Shiriki Noodle Salad and Steamed Asian Dumplings made with a plant-based meat alternative.

The noodle salad is tossed with edamame beans, mushrooms, green mango and cucumber for a filling meal, topped with sweet chili sauce.

“From comfort-food classics to exciting new dishes for the adventurer in all of us, everyone will find something to delight their tastebuds,” the Disney Parks Blog announced.

Disney-goers can expect the new dishes to make an appearance on Walt Disney World menus starting on October 1, and they will make their way to California’s Disneyland resort in spring of 2020.