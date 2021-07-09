All About Avengers: Quantum Encounter, Disney Cruise Line's New Marvel Dining Experience at Sea

Over two months after unveiling their ambitious plans for the upcoming Disney Wish ship, Disney Cruise Line has released more details about one of the most-buzzed-about features on board: An immersive Marvel-themed dining concept called Avengers: Quantum Encounter.

Part of the ship's Worlds of Marvel restaurant, the experience promises to be an attraction in itself, with a Disney Imagineer-crafted storyline featuring Ant Man and The Wasp, who will host a "special presentation of the most powerful Super Hero technologies." Captain American and Captain Marvel are also set to make an appearance at the height of the show.

Disney Marvel restaurant Credit: Courtesy Disney Cruise Line

Dinner will be interactive for all guests, with each table getting its own Quantum Core, "a brand-new device that can cause objects to shrink and grow remotely." Once they're activated, "the entire venue will become supercharged as energy pulses through the power channels in the walls and ceiling," according to Disney's press release.

While the exact menu for Worlds of Marvel hasn't been revealed, the restaurant will aim to have a "worldly menu," with dishes inspired by African Wakanda, Eastern European Sokovia and the Avengers' home base of New York City.

Other restaurants that will be exclusive to this ship include Arrandale, a Frozen theatrical dinner experience featuring Nordic-inspired cuisine, and 1923, an old Hollywood-themed spot designed to "pay homage to the golden age of animation."

Disney Cruise Line's New Ship Disney Wish Credit: Disney Cruise Line

Additionally, adult passengers can grab an intergalactic cocktail at Star Wars: Hyperspace Lounge, a bar designed to look like a space ship that will "travel" to different planets from the Star Wars universe.