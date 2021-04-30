The New Disney Wish Cruise Ship Will Have a Star Wars Bar and a Frozen Dinner Theater Experience

The Disney Wish is on track to sail in summer 2022, and the ship will be home to immersive dining experiences that have never been seen before on Disney Cruise Line's fleet.

Perhaps the most notable addition is the Star Wars: Hyperspace Lounge, a galactic-themed bar designed to look like a space ship that will "travel" to different planets from the Star Wars universe. At each stop, guests can sip cocktails themed around that respective planet.

Disney Cruise Line's New Ship Disney Wish Credit: Disney Cruise Line

Other adults-only options on board are Palo Steakhouse (a Disney Cruise Line staple that has been "reimagined" for this ship), Enchanté (a fine dining restaurant from acclaimed chef Arnaud Lallement of the Michelin-starred L'Assiette Champnoise in France), and The Rose, a cocktail lounge that connects the two restaurants. Each of these spaces is subtly themed around Disney's Beauty and the Beast.

Disney Cruise Line's New Ship Disney Wish The dining room at Enchanté. | Credit: Disney Cruise Line

For family-friendly dining locations, there are three new restaurants offering new and immersive experiences.

The first is 1923, an old Hollywood-themed spot designed to "pay homage to the golden age of animation," according to a press release. The restaurant will be adorned with over 1,000 drawings and props that show the evolution of Disney animation over the years, with cuisine that is California inspired.

Disney Cruise Line's New Ship Disney Wish Credit: Disney Cruise Line

Also new to the ship is World of Marvel, which will be an interactive dining experience bringing the Marvel Cinematic Universe to life around guests. The restaurant will have a "worldly menu," with dishes inspired by African Wakanda, Eastern European Sokovia and the Avengers' home base of New York City.

Disney Cruise Line's New Ship Disney Wish Credit: Disney Cruise Line

Finally, the characters of Frozen will be front and center at Arrandale, which is a theatrical dinner experience featuring Elsa, Ana, Kristoff and Olaf. The menu will have "world-class cuisine infused with Nordic influences," the press release states.

In addition to the new dining options, Disney has revealed that the ship will be home to The AquaMouse, touted as "the first Disney attraction at sea." The water ride will have 760 feet of winding tubes that suspend over the ship's upper deck and promises to give guests an "audio and video immersion" experience into The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse, an animated short series streaming on Disney+.