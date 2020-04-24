Disney Parks Shared Their Recipe for Mickey Mouse-Shaped Beignets

Image zoom

Mickey Mouse makes everything sweeter!

Although their parks are currently closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, Disney is helping to keep the magic alive by releasing recipes for some of their fan-favorite theme park snacks.

Earlier this month, they gave step-by-step instructions on how to make their famous churros, Pineapple Dole Whip and grilled cheese sandwiches, and this time around, they’re sharing the recipe for their Mickey Mouse-shaped beignets.

“Now, you can cook up your favorite memories from New Orleans Square and Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter from the comfort of your own kitchen,” wrote Disney Parks Blog, as they recommended pairing the powdered sugar-covered treat with a family viewing of The Princess and the Frog.

In order to make the batch-sized recipe, you’ll need a handful of ingredients — many of which are pantry staples — as well as an electric mixer, a dough hook and a Mickey-Mouse shaped cutter.

For 10 large beignets (or 2 dozen smaller ones), all you’ll need is dry yeast, sugar, vegetable shortening, salt, heavy cream, flour, vegetable oil, powdered sugar, 1 egg and water.

Both Disneyland and Walt Disney World are closed indefinitely amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The parks were originally planning to reopen at the end of March.

“While there is still much uncertainty with respect to the impacts of COVID-19, the safety and well-being of our guests and employees remains The Walt Disney Company’s top priority,” the company shared in an official statement.

You can find the full recipe on the Disney Parks Blog.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. PEOPLE has partnered with GoFundMe to raise money for the COVID-19 Relief Fund, a GoFundMe.org fundraiser to support everything from frontline responders to families in need, as well as organizations helping communities. For more information or to donate, click here.