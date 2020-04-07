Disney Parks Shared Their Official Churro Recipe So You Can Make Them at Home

Image zoom Thai Yuan Lim/EyeEm/Getty

Disney parks across the globe have temporarily closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but that hasn’t stopped people from finding creative ways to have a magical experience at home. Fans around the country have been recreating iconic rides like Splash Mountain and the Kilamanjaro Safari Ride, and now they can make Disney’s world-famous churros while at home, too!

Disney Parks Blog shared the recipe to make a batch of bite-size versions of the treat. “These past few weeks, we’ve seen many of you sharing Disney recipes and creating your very own magical moments right at home,” said Alex Dunlap, Disney’s Food & Beverage Communications Coordinator in the post. “This has inspired us to share one of my favorite recipes so you can continue creating #DisneyMagicMoments.”

The recipe serves four, so the whole family can enjoy the sweet treat while watching a “virtual viewing” of Disney’s Magic Happens parade or their favorite movie.

The best part about the recipe? You just might already have all of the ingredients in your pantry. To make the churros all you’ll need is butter, ground cinnamon, all-purpose flour, eggs, vegetable or canola oil and sugar. To complete the experience, all you need is some homemade chocolate dipping sauce.

Both Disneyland and Walt Disney World are closed indefinitely amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The parks were originally planning to reopen at the end of March

The company shared the announcement in a statement on their official Twitter, writing, “While there is still much uncertainty with respect to the impacts of COVID-19, the safety and well-being of our guests and employees remains The Walt Disney Company’s top priority.”

