Image zoom

Right when we thought we’d seen every possible reimagining of Disney princesses (as pin-up dolls, as velociraptors, as presidential candidates), we are graced with the most inspired, and inspiring, concept of them all: Disney Princesses as hot dogs.

We grew up on hot dogs. We also grew up on Disney. Seeing them together? Nostalgia overload. And feelings. And hunger! They all look so delicious.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Literally any way you decide to reimagine Disney princesses will be inspiring and beautiful, no matter what,” Anna Hezel and Gabriella Paiella write for Lucky Peach. “Nevermind that the Disney princesses are the product of a billion-dollar capitalist behemoth, or that they emphasize conventional beauty standards and submission to men. That’s nothing that a good listicle can’t gloss over.”

Preach.

“With that in mind, we put our heads together and thought about what kinds of Disney princesses would inspire us the most. And obviously we thought of hot dogs. Disney has never created a princess who was a hot dog (dumb, in our opinion). Imagine if all of their princesses were hot dogs. So inspiring. Wow.”

RELATED: Pizza Hut Is Selling Hot Dog Crust Pizza

Hezel and Paiella proceed to illustrate how you can make your own Disney princess hot dog at home, and conclude the article with a section entitled “What We Learned.”

“We can’t stress enough how inspiring it was to see the Disney princesses as hot dogs. It was incredible to imagine these hot dogs doing all of the great passive things that the original princesses did, like looking nice, singing beautiful songs, marrying princes (hot dog wedding!), and getting helped by men.”

Confession: We haven’t been this excited about anthropomorphized hot dogs since this wiener-filled Magic Mike XXL trailer.