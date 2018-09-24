You may have grown out of your princess gowns and tiaras, but you’ll never be too old for fairy-tale inspired cookware.

To add a little joy and nostalgia to your kitchen, Disney recently revealed princess-themed baking tools as part of their new home and kitchenware line. The set is marketed toward both adults and kids, as first pointed out by Bustle, and we have a feeling Disney fanatics everywhere will be clearing out their cupboards to make room for the new products.

The kit includes two mixing bowls—one features your favorite Disney princesses, including Snow White, Aurora, Mulan, Rapunzel, Merida, Ariel, Cinderella, Tiana, Jasmine, and Pocahontas, and says “listen to your heart”—while the other bowl displays the quote “magic begins within.” Each bowl also features a spout on its lip for easy pouring.

Included with the two bowls, which are made with BPA-free plastic, are two whisks with colorful pink and purple screen prints. Each whisk also has a hole at the end of its handle so you can hang them up while storing.

Disney announced their Disney Eats collection earlier this year, and it continues to expand.

To go along with the princess theme of your next baking session, you can also pick up a Belle Village Dress apron — and if you really feel like going big with the Disney theme, there are tons more options to overhaul your kitchen, including a Mickey Mouse 90th anniversary toaster, Lumière serving plate, or the Gourmet Mickey Mouse flatware set.