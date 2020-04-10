Disney Parks Shared Their Famous Dole Whip Recipe to Bring the Magic Home During Quarantine

Image zoom Disney Parks

Disney is keeping the magic alive through the unprecedented coronavirus pandemic.

The parks may be closed, but Disney has been unveiling special surprises for fans at home since social distancing measures were first introduced — including virtual parade viewings and recipes for some of their classic theme park snacks. Earlier this week we were blessed with the churro bites recipe, and now the the fan-favorite Pineapple Dole Whip.

This refreshing frozen pineapple treat was first introduced at Aloha Isle in the Adventureland area of Magic Kingdom and has since has become an iconic staple at multiple places at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, and the recipe is actually so simple! There’s only three ingredients, and you most likely already have them stocked in your pantry and freezer.

For one serving, blend together 1 scoop of ice cream (we’re assuming vanilla), 4 oz. pineapple juice, and 2 cups frozen pineapple chunks in a blender until smooth, then recreate the iconic swirl. Voila! Pineapple Dole Whip in a pinch.

Both Disneyland and Walt Disney World are closed indefinitely amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The parks were originally planning to reopen at the end of March.

The company shared the announcement in a statement on their official Twitter, writing, “While there is still much uncertainty with respect to the impacts of COVID-19, the safety and well-being of our guests and employees remains The Walt Disney Company’s top priority.”

