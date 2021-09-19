Disney Fans Can't Stop Raving About This Mickey Mouse Mug Warmer — and It's 60% Off
If you think a hot cup of coffee is the most magical way to start the day, you're going to love this small-but-mighty upgrade Disney fans can't stop buying.
The Disney Mickey Mouse Mug Warmer keeps coffee and tea toasty for all-day sipping with the push of a button. What's more, the heating gadget comes with a ceramic mug featuring the famous mouse himself — and the set is currently 60 percent off on Amazon.
Powered by a 30-watt heater, the 3.5-inch warming plate has an extra-long 64-inch extension cord so you aren't tied to an electrical outlet. It also only weighs about a pound, so you can conveniently carry it between your home and the office.
Buy It! Disney Mickey Mouse Mug Warmer, $15.99 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com
Over 4,000 Amazon shoppers have given the mug and warmer set a five-star rating, with some calling the device a "game changer." In fact, the Disney-themed device is frequently sold out on Amazon. Users say it warms up quickly and is so powerful that it reheats cold beverages to piping hot temperatures.
A happy customer wrote, "It will literally take a cold cup of coffee and bring it back to freshly served hotness in a matter of minutes."
Others add how durable the warmer is, with one writing, "I got my first one four years ago at a brick-and-mortar store. I have been using it five days a week for four hours a day ever since and it's still going strong. I only got another because I need something to keep my tea warm in another location."
And while the device comes with a 12-ounce ceramic mug, reviewers say it holds a variety of cup sizes. Even non-Disney fans write that this Mickey Mouse version is the best warmer they've tried.
If you're tired of drinking lukewarm coffee and want a little Mickey magic in your life, shop the Disney Mickey Mouse Mug Warmer for just $15.99 while it's on sale at Amazon.
- Disney Fans Can't Stop Raving About This Mickey Mouse Mug Warmer — and It's 60% Off
- Amazon Shoppers Say This Bamboo Mattress Protector Is Softer Than a Set of Sheets and 'Noticeably Cooler'
- Amazon Shoppers Want to Write a 'Love Letter' to These Top-Rated Sheets — and They're on Sale
- Hello Savings! Amazon Dropped New Deals Just for Prime Members Starting at $6