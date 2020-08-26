Disney Shared the Mac and Cheese Recipe Being Served at the Epcot Food & Wine Festival

Walt Disney World has reopened and the Taste of Epcot International Wine & Food Festival is still happening this year.

New cleaning measures and social-distance protocols have been put in place to ensure the health and safety of the guests and workers, but if you're still not ready to go back to the parks, Disney has you covered. The company released a new recipe so you can bring the festival home.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The mac and cheese sold at the World Showcase Pavilion is a staple at this year's festival — and the Disney Parks Blog shared the recipe this past week. The gourmet pasta dish is made with Boursin garlic and herb cheese and topped with an herbed panko crust.

The recipe is fairly simple to make from home and requires 13 easy-to-find ingredients: cavatappi or elbow pasta, butter, flour, whole milk, garlic powder, onion powder, mustard powder, white cheddar cheese, yellow cheddar cheese, cheese wheels, white pepper, salt and panko. Get the full recipe here.

You'll be able to serve six to eight people with the recipe, so be prepared for leftovers or you can share by putting together a mini social-distance food festival with your friends.

The pasta dish isn't the only recipe Disney World has shared. Over the last few months, Disney has been posting step-by-step guides on how to make some of the most iconic treats from their parks, including their famous churros, Pineapple Dole Whip and grilled cheese sandwiches.