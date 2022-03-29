Disney Introduces New Chocolate 'Boozy Bunny' for Easter –– Ready to Be Filled with Alcohol
Walt Disney World Resort's Ganachery at Disney Springs in Florida is gearing up to offer a mouthwatering treat for Easter!
A new video posted Monday to the DisneyParks TikTok account introduces the "Boozy Bunny" specially made for the holiday.
The clip sees a Ganachery employee as she walks viewers through the process of how the Bunny confection is made, from two chocolate half shells with melted edges that are then "freeze-sprayed together."
"Next, we melt a hole in the back, and fill it with liquid," the voiceover says. "Now, it's filled with a house-made chocolate drink that can be topped off with bourbon, or without bourbon."
The clip ends with the voiceover telling viewers to "hop on down" to the Ganachery for a Boozy Bunny, "but please, hop responsibly!"
The sweet treat is available only from April 1 to 17 at the Disney chocolate shop.
The Mouse House isn't the only brand getting into the holiday spirit with fun dessert options.
Peeps, the famed Easter candy brand, recently announced My Peeps, an option for fans to design their own versions of the candied marshmallow birds.
The chicks can now be customized to look and taste how customers want with a choice of colors, chocolate dips and toppings.
First, marshmallow lovers select the chick color (either yellow, pink, or blue), then fans can choose a dark, milk, or white chocolate dip that sits on the bottom half of the treat.
Lastly, they decide on round confetti sprinkles, nonpareil sprinkles, crushed cookie, crushed pretzel, chocolate chips or toasted coconut topping.
The personalized order comes in two boxes of six chicks for $29.95 and is now available on peepsandcompany.com while supplies last.