Try the grey stuff...it really is delicious.

Disney Reveals the Recipe for the Famous 'Grey Stuff' from Beauty and the Beast

Disney is continuing to share recipes of their famous snacks to make at home (from churro bites to grilled cheese sandwiches) and the latest one sure is sweet.

The grey stuff is one of the staples in Beauty and the Beast — remember the lyrics from "Be Our Guest"?

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Be our guest

Be our guest

Put our service to the test

Tie your napkin 'round your neck, cherie

And we provide the rest

Soup du jour

Hot hors d'oeuvres

Why, we only live to serve

Try the grey stuff, it's delicious

Don't believe me? Ask the dishes."

So what even is the grey stuff? Well, the chefs at Disney were tasked with bringing this delightful dessert to life at the Red Rose Tavern in Disneyland and at Be Our Guest restaurant in Walt Disney World.

Basically, it is a sweet mixture of crumbled cookies and cream cookies vanilla pudding and whipped cream, and it is served on top of a scalloped cookie. The simple treat is *chefs kiss*.

RELATED: Disney Parks Shared Their Famous Dole Whip Recipe to Bring the Magic Home During Quarantine

RELATED: Disney Parks Shared Their Recipe for Mickey Mouse-Shaped Beignets

The best part of the grey stuff? It only takes 15 minutes to make. Disney created a cute video tutorial or you can check out the recipe below to stir up a little bit of magic at home!

Disney's Grey Stuff

1 1/2 cups milk

3.4 oz. instant vanilla pudding mix

15 cookies and cream sandwich cookies

8 oz. whipped topping

1 Tbsp. instant chocolate pudding mix

Scalloped cookies

1. Pour the milk into a mixing bowl and add the vanilla pudding mix. Whisk until smooth

2. Put the cookies and cream sandwich cookies into a food processor and puree until finely ground.

3. Add pureed cookies to the milk and vanilla pudding mixture. Stir until well combined

4. Add in the whipped topping and chocolate pudding mix and stir until well combined.

5. Let the mixture chill in the refrigerator to thicken.

6. Once chilled, put the grey stuff into a piping bag, and pipe onto scalloped cookies. Voila!