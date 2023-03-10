Disney Park's Famous Dole Whip Is Coming to Grocery Stores

The iconic frozen treat will be sold in three different flavors

Published on March 10, 2023 11:25 AM
Dole Whip
Photo: Disney Parks; Dole Sunshine Company

Dole Whip fans won't have to head to Disney Parks to enjoy the frozen treat.

Starting in April, packaged Dole Whip will be available at select retailers, a rep for Dole Sunshine Company tells PEOPLE.

Not only will the classic pineapple flavor be offered in the frozen food aisle, but Dole Whip will also be offered in two other fruity flavors — strawberry and mango. Each package includes four cups of the fruity dessert. The food brand will announce more details on where to purchase closer to the launch date.

This month, Dole also announced more new grocery store products, including smoothie bowls, pineapple juice drinks and more.

Dole Whip
Dole Sunshine Company

Dole Whip was first introduced at Aloha Isle in the Adventureland area of Magic Kingdom and has since has become a staple at multiple places at Disney World in Orlando, Florida and Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif.

When the parks were closed in April 2020 at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Disney found another way let fans enjoy the iconic treat by sharing the recipe. And in July 2022, the company released an updated recipe in honor of National Dole Whip Day.

The frozen pineapple creation is easy to make and only calls for three basic ingredients — 1/2 to 3/4 cup pineapple juice, 2 cups of frozen pineapple chunks and 1 cup of dairy-free vanilla ice cream. When making four servings, all you have to do is place all three ingredients in a blender and blend it together.

Dole Whip
Dole Sunshine Company

Last year, during the summer-long celebration of Dole Whip, Disney parks and resorts offered several fruit-filled treats.

Guests at Aulani resort in Hawaii were able to enjoy churro pineapple Dole Whip, which was made made with Li Hing fresh pineapple.

A Dole Whip cupcake that was available at Disney's Contemporary Resort in the Contempo Café. The mini yellow cake was filled with Dole Whip mousse and topped with a cherry.

Another fun twist on the classic swirly treat was the peach bellini float, a drink-dessert hybrid made of simply orange Dole Whip swirled in a refreshing peach bellini.

