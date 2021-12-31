Dionne Warwick Jokingly Drags ESPN Hosts for Dunking Oreos in Mayonnaise

"I need both of these young men to take a paid leave and really think about what is going on here," Dionne Warwick tweeted on Thursday

Dionne Warwick is continuing her crusade against odd food trends on Twitter.

The legendary R&B singer, 81, reposted a clip from TSN/ESPN on Thursday, showing sportscasters Anish Shroff and Mike Golic Jr. experimenting by dunking cream-filled cookies into mayonnaise at the Duke's Mayo Bowl on Thursday.

"I need both of these young men to take a paid leave and really think about what is going on here," Warwick wrote alongside the clip, tagging ESPN and adding a sick-face emoji at the top for good measure.

The snippet showed the two commentators at the 20th annual Mayo Bowl — sponsored by Duke's mayonnaise brand — in Charlotte, North Carolina, each armed with their own cookie and jar of mayo. (This year's bowl saw the South Carolina Gamecocks beat the North Carolina Tar Heels with a score of 38 to 21.)

While Golic Jr. commented that the weird food combo was a "really interesting blend of flavors," giving the snack a "thumbs up," it was a different story for Shroff.

Judging by his face, he was not exactly pleased with what he was eating. "He's not doing well," Golic Jr. said of his associate. "I've seen that face!"

"Dipping Oreos in mayonnaise is…definitely something," read the caption to the clip, posted by Canadian sports network TSN.

Both sportscasters later replied to Warwick on Twitter after she took them to task, with Golic Jr. writing "Uh oh" and "sorry" and Shroff noting, "We keep learning that mayo is divisive."

Warwick has had a lot to say about Oreos in recent days. On Wednesday, the "That's What Friends Are For" singer posted a picture of some swag she received from the cookie brand, showing a box of their Java Chip-flavored cookies along with an Oreo-flavored lip balm.

"After asking @Oreo to stick to the original flavor, they sent me these outrageous items as a response," Warwick wrote, adding a side-eye emoji.

She hilariously followed that up with a second tweet that read, "I will be retaliating at a later date."

In October, Warwick playfully dragged the cookie company after inviting various food brands to "twote" at her.

"Hello, What is your weirdest flavor? Why are y'all doing the most? The one flavor was fine," Warwick tweeted on Oct. 20, after Oreo replied to her invitation to dialog.