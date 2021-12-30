"After asking @Oreo to stick to the original flavor, they sent me these outrageous items as a response," Dionne Warwick wrote on Twitter on Wednesday

Dionne Warwick Hilariously Tells Oreo She Will 'Be Retaliating at a Later Date' for Trolling Her

Dionne Warwick is continuing to make her Twitter presence known following a stellar year on the social media platform.

The "That's What Friends Are For" singer, 81, posted a picture of some swag she received from cookie brand Oreo to Twitter on Wednesday, showing a box of their Java Chip-flavored cookies along with an Oreo-flavored lip balm.

"After asking @Oreo to stick to the original flavor, they sent me these outrageous items as a response," Warwick wrote, adding a side-eye emoji.

She hilariously followed that up with a second tweet that read, "I will be retaliating at a later date."

In October, Warwick playfully dragged the cookie company after inviting various food brands to "twote" at her.

"Hello, What is your weirdest flavor? Why are y'all doing the most? The one flavor was fine," Warwick tweeted on Oct. 20, after Oreo replied to her invitation to dialog.

It wasn't the first time the Grammy winner had Oreo cookies and their various flavors on her mind. In January, Warwick tweeted at Lady Gaga and openly wondered what her Chromatica Oreos taste like.

In June, Warwick spoke to PEOPLE about her no-nonsense approach on Twitter, which has also included commentary on contemporary singers like The Weeknd and Chance the Rapper. For The Weeknd, she publicly informed him that his name was misspelled, and she asked Chance, "If you are obviously a rapper, why did you put it in your stage name?" — which made Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey take note.

"I have kind of changed the tone of this thing called Twitter," Warwick told PEOPLE at the time.

"Jack let me know he's so pleased that I made my presence known because I've put a new spin on how these youngsters interact with each other. He said, 'I should put you on staff' and I said, 'Well, let's talk about some kind of compensation here.' "

"I think people are enjoying my honesty," continued Warwick. "I lay it right out for you. I don't edit."

After the singer's niece introduced her to the social media platform, she developed a knack for off-the-cuff and unexpected comments. After tweeting "What does Offset mean?" in January, followed by "Is there also an Onset walking around somewhere," she's become friends with the rapper as well as his wife Cardi B.

"I call them my babies. They've been in the business a snap compared to me," she said.