Diners, Drive-Ins, and Shark Dives! Guy Fieri Celebrates Hawaii in New Discovery+ Series — Watch
PEOPLE has a sneak peek of Guy: Hawaiian Style, which premieres on Aug. 28
Guy Fieri is putting down the grilling tongs and packing up the sunscreen to take viewers on a once-in-a-lifetime journey through Hawaii.
Guy: Hawaiian Style, premiering Aug. 28 on discovery+, will follow the Food Network star as he and his wife Lori, sons Hunter and Ryder, and nephew Jules embark on a 20-day adventure to Maui, the Big Island of Hawaii, and Oahu.
Beyond diving into famous Hawaiian dishes like shave ice, pole-caught ahi tuna poke, and a pig roast, Guy and family will also dive with whales, sharks, and turtles, explore swimming holes, deep-sea fish, and catch waves with local surfing legends.
"You ready to see Hawaii in a way that you've never seen before?" asks Guy in the series' trailer, exclusively provided to PEOPLE. "We're doing a deep dive off the grid, off the beaten path."
"This is like discovering a whole new planet," he adds.
This isn't Guy's first foray into everything the Aloha State has to offer. The "train to Flavortown" made an initial stop to Honolulu in a 2010 episode of Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives. Since then, the hit Food Network series has featured over 30 Hawaiian restaurants.
News of the four-part series comes after Guy signed a three-year deal with Discovery worth a reported $80 million.
He recently told PEOPLE he celebrated the accomplishment by buying a house in Florida, something he's always wanted to do. "It wasn't because of the contract, but it did coincide. It makes it a lot easier to explain to Lori how I'm buying a house in Florida, when you go, 'I did just do a new contract,'" he added with a laugh. "But no, we got an awesome place and we're super excited."
As his career reaches an all-time high, Guy is also giving back more than ever. Throughout the pandemic, the chef raised more than $25 million to give as $500 grants to restaurant workers affected by COVID-19.
Guy: Hawaiian Style will premiere Saturday, Aug. 28 on discovery+.
