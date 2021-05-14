A Pickle-Flavored Hard Seltzer Is Launching in a Limited Release — Here's How to Get a Case

Move over, pickleback shots, this summer's new beverage features pickle-flavored alcohol in a can.

Brümate and Crook & Marker teamed up to launch Afternoon Dillight Hard Pickle Seltzer, which is a dill-flavored drink with only 100 calories, zero sugar and 5% ABV.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The briny beverage is the first of a few limited-edition flavors in the Crook'd Brü collaboration, with more flavors set to launch later in the summer season.

In 2020, Brümate teased a Hard Pickle Seltzer as an April Fools joke, but the response for the can was overwhelming, with more than 10,000 people signing up for information on the fictitious beverage in just 24 hours. According to a release, that's when the drinkware brand knew they were on to something, so they decided to team up with Crook & Marker to make their prank a reality.

However, the drink will truly be limited edition, with only 10,000 12-packs hitting stores. Currently, there is no set date for the release, but those interested in the seltzer can sign up for the VIPickle list at crookdBru.com or follow the brands on social media to be the first to know when the sour seltzer will drop.

Brumate and Crook & Marker Team Up to Release Pickle Seltzer Credit: Courtesy Brumate

Brümate and Crook & Marker may be one of the first to launch a dill-flavored sparkling drink, but many other brands have launched unique flavors of hard seltzers this year. Rapper Travis Scott is even getting into the hard seltzer game.

He showcased his new CACTI Agave Spiked Seltzer in a commercial during the 2021 Grammys, after first announcing the new endeavor back in December.

The commercial, which Scott imagined and brought to life with the help of director Trey Edward Shults, takes viewers on a wild ride through the desert where motorcyclists discover the origins of the agave-based seltzer.

Brumate and Crook & Marker Team Up to Release Pickle Seltzer Credit: Courtesy Brumate

Co-created with Anheuser-Busch, CACTI comes in three flavors: lime, pineapple, and strawberry. Made with blue agave from Mexico, the finished product is a hybrid tequila-seltzer that has 7% ABV per can.