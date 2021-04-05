DiGiorno Is Launching New Gluten-Free Frozen Pizzas

The brand's new frozen pizzas will start hitting shelves at select Targets nationwide this month

DiGiorno has a new and exciting gluten-free pizza line on the way!

The frozen pizza company will soon begin offering some new gluten-free crust options for the first time. They will be available at select Targets starting this month, PEOPLE can confirm.

And whether you're a meat-eater or a cheese lover, DiGiorno has you covered with their two new flavors: pepperoni and four cheese.



The new certified gluten-free offerings also boast a thick, hand-tossed crust — a major difference from the brand's ultra-thin gluten-free pies, which were launched in 2017.

DiGiorno gluten free Image zoom Credit: DiGiorno

Retailing for around $9.99, the new gluten-free DiGiorno pizzas will first be available exclusively at select Target locations across the country. They'll be coming to additional retailers soon, with a broader rollout already planned for later this year.

DiGiorno released their first gluten free product in 2017. The additions to their ultra thin crust line came in two flavors: sausage supreme and four cheese.

