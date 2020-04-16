DiGiorno Is Launching a New Line of Pizzas with a Croissant Crust

Image zoom DiGiorno

While some may argue about whether thin crust or thick crust pizza reigns supreme, DiGiorno just added a new option into the mix: croissant crust.

The frozen pizza chain’s new comes in three different flavors: Pepperoni, Four Cheese, and Three Meat. The Pepperoni is made with pork, chicken, and beef, the Four Cheese uses mozzarella, parmesan, asiago, and romano, and the Three Meat features sausage, pepperoni, and beef. Each one is then baked on a buttery, flaky croissant-inspired crust.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The croissant crust pizzas will be available in Target stores and select additional retailers nationwide starting in May 2020. They’ll set you back between $6.49 and $7.49, though prices may vary depending on location.

RELATED: Even amid Coronavirus Pandemic No One Is Buying Pineapple Pizza or Shrimp Ramen

The savory croissant mash-up was first spotted on Target shelves in late March and posted on Instagram by @theimpulsivebuy, though the new products don’t officially hit stores until next month.

“I do not think this is a weird idea from @digiorno,” the account wrote in a dedicated post. “I’m a little surprised it didn’t happen during the cronut craze, but I’m glad it’s here in 2020. I’m also surprised @pizzahut didn’t come up with this first,” they added jokingly.

RELATED: Our Best Pasta Recipes of All Time

So far the post has racked up more than 4,000 likes and 150 comments, including one containing a single side-eyes emoji by the official DiGiorno Instagram. “SHUT UP AND TAKE MY MONEY!!! 😮😋” one person exclaimed, while another suggested, “Sounds good! Although they could do a breakfast pizza concept with the croissant crust.”

WATCH: Learn How to Make the Perfect Pizza Pie While Staying at Home From This Pizza Expert

Honestly, we’d love to see a breakfast-style croissant crust pizza next, but we definitely can’t complain about the current range of options.