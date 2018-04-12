Dierks Bentley's Barbecue-Chicken Loaded French Fries

The country star shares a quick version of the “southern fries” served at his restaurant Whiskey Row in Nashville.

Barbecue-Chicken Loaded French Fries

1 cup mayonnaise

¼ cup sour cream

2 Tbsp. thinly sliced sweet onion

2 Tbsp. fresh lemon juice (from 1 lemon)

1 Tbsp. apple cider vinegar

1 Tbsp. granulated sugar

½ Tbsp. black pepper

1 tsp. kosher salt

2 cups shredded rotisserie chicken

1 (18-oz.) pkg. frozen skin-on french fries

8 oz. sharp Cheddar cheese, grated (about 2 cups)

½ cup bottled whiskey barbecue sauce

½ cup bottled blue cheese dressing

¼ cup sliced scallions

1. Whisk together mayonnaise, sour cream, onion, lemon juice, vinegar, sugar, pepper and salt in a medium bowl.

2. Toss together chicken and about ¼ cup of the mayonnaise mixture in a bowl; set aside. Reserve remaining mayonnaise mixture for serving.

3. Bake french fries according to package directions. Remove from oven. Adjust oven temperature to broil.

4. Top fries evenly with chicken mixture; sprinkle with cheese. Broil until cheese is melted, and chicken is warmed through, about 3 minutes. Remove from oven; drizzle with barbecue sauce and blue cheese dressing; sprinkle with scallions. Serve immediately with reserved mayonnaise sauce, if desired.

Serves: 4

Active time: 20 minutes

Total time: 30 minutes

