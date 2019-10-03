Diddy Shares 3 Cocktail Recipes (with a New Ciroc Flavor!) Just in Time for National Vodka Day

Image zoom Diddy Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Ahead of his 50th birthday next month, Diddy is celebrating National Vodka Day by sharing some of his favorite cocktail recipes.

Featuring CÎROC White Grape — a limited-edition flavor housed in a gold bottle in a nod to the mogul celebrating his “golden age” — the White Grape 75, French Grape Martini and White Grape Cosmo are easy to shake up at home for pals celebrating the day together on Oct. 4.

Image zoom Courtesy Ciroc

RELATED: Go Behind-the-Scenes of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ New Ciroc Campaign Shoot with DJ Khaled and French Montana

White Grape 75

In a flute glass, combine 1.5 oz. CÎROC White Grape, 4 oz. Champagne, one sugar cube, and two dashes Peychaud or Angostura bitters.

French Grape Martini

Add 1.5 oz. CÎROC White Grape, .75 oz. Blanc Vermouth and .75 oz. Dry Vermouth into a shaker filled with ice. Shake it well and strain into a Coupe glass. Garnish with a lemon twist or frozen grape.

White Grape Cosmo

Add 2 oz. CÎROC White Grape, 1 oz. white cranberry, .5 oz. lemon and .5 oz. simple syrup into a shaker filled with ice. Shake it well, strain into a Coupe glass and garnish with a lemon wheel.

In 2017, Forbes revealed Diddy’s net worth had reached $820 million, and the star topped the outlet’s list of wealthiest hip-hop artists.

RELATED VIDEO: Inside Sean ‘Puff Daddy’ Combs’ Life At Home with Six Kids: ‘I’m the Luckiest Man in the World’

“I started my business career at age 12, delivering newspapers,” he told the magazine. “I had a lot of elderly customers, so I would always put the newspaper in between the screen door and the door — that caring made me different, made me better than the last paperboy.”

Combs said he learned that “if I give the customers my best and service them differently, whether music, clothing or vodka, I’ll get a return on my hard work.”