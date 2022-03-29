Sean 'Diddy' Combs Says New CÎROC Vodka Spritz Will 'Elevate Your Celebrations'

The new beverages will be available in four flavors: watermelon kiwi, sunset citrus, pineapple passion and colada

Sean "Diddy" Combs is celebrating the spring season by launching his first ready-to-drink cocktail!

On Tuesday, Diddy and the makers of CÎROC Ultra-Premium Vodka announced they would be launching the first-ever CÎROC Vodka Spritz (available April 1) just as it's starting to warm up.

"CÎROC Vodka Spritz is all about the culture and luxury! We were inspired to bring our flavor and taste credentials to this category like only CÎROC can," the rapper, 52, tells PEOPLE exclusively.

The music mogul, who spearheaded the product's marketing campaign, says his team "spent a lot of time on the product design."

"The can has clean lines and hints at the carefully crafted cocktail inside. Each of the four offerings feature flavors that will elevate your celebrations," he says. "You're going to feel and see CÎROC Vodka Spritz everywhere this summer and all year long."

The drinks are offered in four select flavors, are gluten-free and contain no artificial flavors. The flavors include Watermelon Kiwi, Sunset Citrus, Pineapple Passion and Colada.

Fifteen years in, Diddy says he remains as passionate as ever about Cîroc.

"I first partnered with Diageo in 2007 on the CÎROC business. I was one of the first to enter into the spirits industry and set the stage for the many spirits-celebrity partnerships we've seen since," he says.

"As we continued to grow the business, I recognized the potential of flavor innovation and have since worked with CÎROC to launch 15 flavor variants for the brand that have been hugely successful," the "Bad Boy for Life" rapper says. "We're continuing to innovate the brand and expand into a new market as we enter this new category."

Ahead of the product's release, Diddy shared a hilarious video on Instagram on Sunday revealing the new beverage. In the clip, Diddy is seen peeking out of the shower and holding one of the cans as he says, "Hey. I hope you guys are enjoying the Diddy's Oscars pregame, but check this out I have an announcement."