How does Hollywood stay so thin? Diane Kruger may have the answer.



“In L.A. you’re the devil if you eat bread,” The Bridge actress says in InStyle’s Your Look special issue, while biting into a piece of the forbidden carb. (Did we mention we love her?)

Turns out Kruger’s fashion-forward style isn’t the only thing with a Parisian influence. The German-born beauty, who is engaged to longtime love Joshua Jackson, hits the food in Europe as hard as the boutiques.

“Josh and I went to Paris over Christmas, and he gained, like, 15 pounds,” she says. “The bread! White chocolate! Risotto! Pâté! My friend lives out in Normandy on a farm, and she makes her own foie gras. And then the wine. All we did was eat and drink — it was so fun.”

Sounds like our kind of trip!

