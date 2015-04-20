Want to Own a Slice of Diane Keaton's Southwestern Decor? Now You Can! (We Hope You Like Cement Bears)
Want to decorate your home like it's out of the Wild West? Diane Keaton's taste is totally wild, and inspired by the West—check it out!
Oscar-winning actress Diane Keaton has long been a home decor maven: She’s written two books — one on Spanish colonial design, another showcasing unique American homes — launched a line of housewares, and is an avid Pinterest poster.
Now Keaton and her sister, antique dealer Dorrie Hall, have teamed up with home decor site One Kings Lane for the fourth time to showcase vintage items inspired by her love of Southwestern and California decor. In the Tastemaker Tag Sale that kicked off Monday morning, prices range from $45 (Keaton’s two memoirs, signed) all the way to $38,499 (a 1935 mural by John Heller). Here, we check out some of her quirkier pieces. And you better hurry up; these goods are going fast!
A cemetery sign found in Oxnard, California, is on sale for $349. Yes, it reads “Do Not Steal Flowers from Dead People,” and yes, we think it would be a splendid way to keep those pesky deer from eating your roses.
If the cemetery sign isn’t for you, but you’re still in need of a sturdy scarecrow, take a gander at this $475 “Garden Bear.” It’s 2 ft. long and just over a foot tall, plus it’s made of cement to withstand inclement weather.
We envision rebirthing these ceramic figurine ashtrays into desk tchotchkes perfect for holding pennies and paperclips.
Of course you thought your mantel had everything, but consider swapping a family photo out for this wooden toy cricket that clicks like its real-life insect counterpart when it’s pulled.
RELATED: A First Look at Property Brothers Jonathan & Drew Scott’s New Home Décor Line
Tell us: What do you think of Keaton’s Southwestern-chic style? Would you buy any of her picks?
—Catherine Kast