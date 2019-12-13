Desiree Nielsen's Cucumber Salad with Mint & Ginger

December 13, 2019 10:21 AM
The dietitian and host of Urban Vegetarian offers a crunchy, spicy recipe from her Eat More Plants cookbook

Desiree Nielsen’s Cucumber Salad with Mint & Ginger

2 small (1 1/2 lbs. total) English cucumbers
1 Tbsp. plus 1/4 tsp. kosher salt, divided
2 Tbsp. fresh lime juice (from 1 lime)
1 Tbsp. finely diced shallot
2 tsp. cane sugar
1/2 tsp. grated fresh ginger
1/2 tsp. toasted sesame oil
1/8 tsp. crushed red pepper or 1 red Fresno chile, seeded and thinly sliced
1/2 cup packed fresh mint leaves, thinly sliced

1. Cut 1 cucumber into 1/2-in. pieces; thinly slice remaining cucumber.
2. Toss cucumbers and 1 tablespoon salt in a medium bowl. Transfer cucumbers to a colander, let drain 10 minutes. Rinse excess salt from cucumbers, and pat dry with paper towels.
3. Add lime juice, shallot, sugar, ginger, sesame oil, red pepper and remaining salt to a large bowl; whisk until combined. Add cucumbers and toss; let stand 5 minutes. Toss in mint.

Serves: 4
Active Time: 10 minutes
Total Time: 30 minutes

