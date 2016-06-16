Image zoom

Being a father doesn’t mean you have to succumb to dad bod!

Shape up like some of Hollywood’s hottest dads with these moves from celebrity trainer and owner of Barry’s Bootcamp Miami Beach and Midtown Miami Derek DeGrazio.

For biceps and shoulders like Ryan Gosling:

“Stand with feet hip-width apart and dumbbells at your sides. Curl the weights up simultaneously, keeping your arms even with your sides, bending at your elbows. Once at the top, press the weights above your head, twisting your palms in front of you. Return and repeat for 3 sets of 10 reps.”

For triceps like Ryan Reynolds:

“Bending over with a flat back and small bend in knees, pull your elbows toward the sky and hold at the top. With your elbows above your back, kick your arms back by straightening them back, bending at your elbows. Repeat for 3 sets of 10 reps.”

For a chest like Chris Hemsworth:

“In a pushup position with hands underneath shoulders and on the balls of your feet, slowly lower down, leading with your chest, then press back up to starting position. Next, row your left arm back, keeping your back neutral, then return to do another pushup. Repeat again doing the row on the other side. Do 3 sets of 10 pushups (5 rows each side).”

For legs like David Beckham:

“Place your right leg on a bench or chair behind you, with your left leg a few feet in front of the bench or chair. Keeping your chest out and shoulder blades back, slowly bend your left knee to a 90-degree angle, making sure your knee stays behind your foot, then stand back up to starting position. For good measure – because his shoulders aren’t so bad either – add a wide shoulder raise with slowly controlled weights. Do each leg 3 times for 10 reps each.”

