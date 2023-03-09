Denny's Is Giving Away Free Coffee for Daylight Savings to Help with the Lost Hour of Sleep

The Denny's digital coupon will be redeemable on Monday, March 13

By
Published on March 9, 2023 12:50 PM
Denny's Giving Away Free Coffee
Photo: Denny's

Denny's is celebrating its 70th anniversary by giving away coffee, just in time for Daylight Saving Time.

The breakfast restaurant chain is serving up a free cup on March 13 — the day after clocks spring forward, eliminating an hour of sleep for many Americans.

Members of Denny's Rewards program will get the perk by redeeming a coffee coupon in their digital wallet, according to a company press release. Customers who are not members of the loyalty club can sign up to get the freebie as well.

Coffee fans in New York City will get an additional opportunity to enjoy the java when the chain sets up a pop-up coffee bar in Flatiron Plaza at 23rd Street and Broadway, from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday. The pop-up will feature retro diner countertops and cushioned bar stools.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The digital coupon, part of the company's new "It's Diner Time" promotion, is good from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. local time on Monday, and only valid for in-store dining.

Starbucks Drops Spring Menu with Cinnamon Caramel Cream Nitro Cold Brew
Starbucks

In more coffee news, Starbucks recently dropped their spring lineup, which includes a new cold beverage to usher in warmer weather — a cinnamon caramel cream nitro cold brew.

The menu item, available now, combines cinnamon and caramel flavors mixed into a classic Starbucks nitro cold brew. It's topped with cinnamon sweet cream cold foam and a sprinkle of cinnamon dolce topping.

Related Articles
Starbucks Drops Spring Menu with Cinnamon Caramel Cream Nitro Cold Brew
Starbucks Drops a New Cinnamon Caramel Drink for Spring
Celeb loved Coffee and Espresso Machines
We Tried the Coffee and Espresso Machines That Celebs Like Oprah Love — Here's What We Thought
100 Deals Weekend Roundup tout
The 100 Best Deals We've Found on Amazon in March
dunkin drink and the dunkin muffin
All the New Menu Items at Your Favorite Fast Food Restaurants
Best Sales PEOPLE Need to Know About
The 15 Best Sales PEOPLE Need to Know About
Starbucks red cups
Starbucks Is Giving Away Free Reusable Red Cups Again to Celebrate the Holidays
Starbucks Veterans Day/
Starbucks Will Give Out Free Hot or Iced Coffee to the Military Community on Veterans Day
OREO Cookie Papa Bites
All the New Menu Items at Your Favorite Chain Restaurants and Fast Food Joints
Starbucks Chocolate Cream Cold Brew
Starbucks Adds New Chocolate Cream Cold Brew to Their Summer Menu and We Tried It
Starbucks Is Celebrating 25 Years of Red Cups with 4 New Designs — Plus the Return of Holiday Drinks
Starbucks' Red Cups Are Back — and So Are Their Beloved Holiday Drinks
Best Coffee Makers with Grinders
The 8 Best Coffee Machines with Grinders of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
All the Pumpkin-Flavored Foods & Drinks to Try This Fall
All the Pumpkin-Flavored Foods & Drinks to Try This Fall
coffee espresso makers
The 9 Best Coffee & Espresso Machines of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Four of the Last-Minute Valentine's Day Gifts for Women on a white background with a colorful border
The 35 Best Last-Minute Valentine's Day Gifts for Every Woman in Your Life
TOPSHOT - An overview shows Arthur Ashe Stadium during the 2021 US Open Tennis tournament men's singles first round match between Serbia's Novak Djokovic (bottom) and Denmark's Holger Rune at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York, on August 31, 2021.
Everything to Drink and Eat at the 2022 US Open Tennis Championships
7-Eleven Slurpee
7-Eleven Is Giving Out Free Slurpees Today for 7/11 Day — Here's How to Get One