Dennis Van's Red 'Dead' Velvet Cake

Victor Protasio
People Staff
October 01, 2018 11:55 PM

The pastry chef of District Kitchen and Cocktails Restaurant in Austin, Texas shares a spooky, sweet dessert.

Red ‘Dead’ Velvet Cake

Cooking spray
2 cups all-purpose flour
2 Tbsp. unsweetened cocoa
1 tsp. baking powder
1 tsp. baking soda
1 tsp. kosher salt
1 cup whole buttermilk
½ cup brewed coffee
1 tsp. vanilla extract
1 tsp. white vinegar
1¾ cups granulated sugar
1 cup canola oil
2 large eggs
Red food-coloring gel
1 (16-oz.) container cream-cheese frosting
¼ cup heavy cream
1 (4-oz.) white chocolate baking bar, finely chopped

1. Preheat oven to 350°. Coat a 9×5×3-inch loaf pan with cooking spray; line bottom of pan with parchment paper. Set aside.

2. Stir together flour, cocoa, baking powder, baking soda and salt in a bowl. Stir together buttermilk, coffee, vanilla and vinegar in a separate bowl.

3. Beat sugar and oil with an electric mixer on medium until well-blended, 1 minute. Add eggs, 1 at a time, beating after each addition. Add flour mixture to egg mixture alternately with buttermilk mixture in thirds, beginning and ending with flour mixture. Add red food coloring to reach desired color; beat on medium until color is just blended.

4. Pour batter into prepared pan. Bake until a wooden pick inserted in center of cake comes out clean, about 1 hour. Cool in pan 20 minutes; remove from pan to a wire rack. Cool completely.

5. Invert cake onto a platter. Spread frosting over top and sides of cake, smoothing with an offset spatula. Place cake in freezer for 30 minutes.

6. Meanwhile, microwave heavy cream in a microwavable bowl on high until hot, about 1 minute. Place white chocolate in a small heatproof bowl; pour hot heavy cream over chocolate. Let stand 1 minute; whisk to combine. Let cool to room temperature.

7. Remove cake from freezer; pour cooled white chocolate glaze over top, creating drip marks down sides of cake. Refrigerate cake for 10 minutes.

8. Place a small amount of red food coloring on a plate. Dip tip of a clean food-safe paintbrush in food coloring; gently drip, drag and splatter red color onto the cake.

Serves: 12

Active time: 35 minutes

Total time: 2 hours, 45 minutes

Quick Tip: When used in large amounts, red food dye can leave a bitter aftertaste. Choose one like Wilton’s No-Taste Icing Color that is made to add color without affecting flavor.

