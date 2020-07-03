“We just stopped to get me half n half for my coffee tomorrow,” the actress captioned the hilarious Instagram photo

Denise Richards' Grocery Store Photo Is All of Us Shopping While Hungry (or Social Distancing!)

Ever stopped in for one ingredient and left with the whole grocery store? Yeah, Denise Richards has too.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 49, shared a hilarious photo to Instagram on Thursday of a recent trip to the grocery store with her husband Aaron Phypers, 47 — and the jam-packed cart they ended up pushing to the checkout line, despite only going in for one item.

“We just stopped to get me half n half for my coffee ☕️ tomorrow,” the actress captioned the photo of Phypers, who can be seen wearing a mask and standing behind their shopping cart. Beyond half-and-half, the couple also picked up some toilet paper, cereal, pretzels, shaved Parmesan, jasmine rice, tortillas and more.

And according to Richards, the pair almost walked out without the one item actually on their list: “We almost forgot the half n half 😂,” she replied to a fan’s comment on the post.

Luckily, all this food will likely keep the California couple well-fed while social distancing amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Their state has been hard-hit by the highly-contagious virus in recent days, recording its highest one-day total of new infections on June 30, with 8,158. As of Friday afternoon, California has recorded 251,333 total cases, and 6,268 deaths, according to the New York Times.

Richards and Phypers began dating in December 2017 and married in a whirlwind wedding in Malibu in September 2018. Phypers was previously married for six months to Desperate Housewives star Nicollette Sheridan. Richards was married to Charlie Sheen from 2002-06, and they share two daughters: Sam, 16, and Lola, 15.

In 2011, as a single mother, Richards adopted a daughter, Eloise Joni, 9, and told PEOPLE in May 2019 that Phypers was adopting her as well. Currently, Phypers runs a Malibu healing center that practices "frequency medicine."