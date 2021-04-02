"These single-serve options are the first step in bringing back food and beverages even better as more customers return to Delta," a Delta rep says in a press release

Delta Airlines is bringing back its complimentary snack-and-beverage selection for its customers after previously suspending service due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company announced Wednesday in a release on their website that as of April 14, passengers on board its aircrafts will once again have access to select bites and sips on both "domestic and select short-haul international flights."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Complimentary selections will include Coca-Cola products like the classic soda along with Diet Coke, Sprite and Seagram's Ginger Ale, served in 7.5-oz. mini cans. Snack offerings will consist of "wellness-focused treats" like Clif Bars, Biscoff cookies, Goldfish crackers and almonds.

"In early June, customers flying in Delta One or First Class on select domestic coast-to-coast flights will see hot food options return, and First Class customers on other key U.S. routes will enjoy fresh boxed meals beginning in early July," the press release added.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Delta Announces Plans to Resume In-Flight Snack and Beverage Service for Passengers Image zoom Delta Airlines snacks | Credit: Delta Airlines

Aside from Coca-Cola products, Delta also revealed that they would be serving Tip Top Proper Cocktails as of April 14, as well as juices, mixers and Starbucks coffee and tea.

SVP of in-flight service for Delta, Allison Ausband, said in the release that "these single-serve options are the first step in bringing back food and beverages even better as more customers return to Delta."

"We've worked with our trusted partners at Mayo Clinic to ensure we safely serve these items as we continue to deliver on our promise of safer travel," she added.

The offerings come ahead of the company's plans to expand their menu this summer, with Delta promising that in early June "customers flying in Delta One or First Class on select domestic coast-to-coast flights will see hot food options return, and First Class customers on other key U.S. routes will enjoy fresh boxed meals beginning in early July."

Delta plane Image zoom Delta airplane | Credit: Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images

RELATED VIDEO: Pilot Makes Up for Delay with Pizza Delivery

Back in January, Delta's senior vice president of flight operations, John Laughter, detailed in a memo to staff that the airline plans to return 400 pilots to regular flying status by summer 2021, so they are ready to fly again by summer 2022, according to a report from CNBC.

"As we looked at ways to better position ourselves to support the projected recovery, we saw an opportunity to build back additional pilot staffing in advance of summer 2022 by bringing 400 affected pilots back to active flying status by this summer," Laughter said in part in his staff note, per the publication.

The 400 pilots scheduled to return to work are not new hires, the Associated Press added, but are instead employees who avoided furloughs last year. Delta's pilots avoided temporary leaves of absence in 2020 after their union agreed for less-senior pilots to receive reduced pay and be removed from active flying.