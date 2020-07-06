Delta Airlines to Bring Back Alcoholic Beverages on Select Domestic Flights

The airline had previously banned alcohol on its flights due to coronavirus

Delta Airlines is raising a glass as they announce they will once again be serving alcoholic beverages on certain domestic flights.

Last week, the airline said they would bring back "complimentary beer and wine on all flights greater than 500 miles" starting July 2. Delta had banned alcoholic beverages on their flights in mid-March amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, only serving bottled water to customers.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"In keeping with the Delta CareStandard, our goal is to serve all of our food and beverage offerings in the safest way possible — both for our customers and employees," said Allison Ausband, Delta’s Senior Vice President of In-Flight Service said in a statement.

"We take pride in always listening to our customers, and we know beer and wine are the adult beverages our customers want most," she added. "These selections are the first step towards a normalized beverage offering while we continue to keep customer and crew safety at the center of everything we do."

The airline explained that flight attendants will "pass the cans and single-serve bottles — which are complimentary in both First Class and Delta Comfort+ – using serving trays to minimize touch points on-board."

"Since beer and wine selections have fewer touch points than other adult beverage options and are individually contained, they are the first to be reintroduced on-board as Delta brings back food and beverage options," the airline's press release reads.

Image zoom Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

The beverages that will be available in-flight include single-serve red and white wine, as well as Heineken, Miller Lite, SweetWater 420 and SweetWater IPA.

Cocktails remain available to all cabins on international routes, including top-shelf liquor and sommelier-selected wines for customers seated in Delta One.

American Airlines, British Airways and KLM were are among the other companies that had also temporarily halted some or all of its alcohol service on planes to minimize face-to-face contact between crew members and passengers amid the global health crisis.

United Airlines continued to offer single-serve wine and beer beverages in premium cabins, and plans to reintroduce complimentary liquor in premium cabins, a spokesperson told Today.