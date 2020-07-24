You can grab a free side through their new "guac-thrus"

Del Taco Is Giving Away Free Guacamole Today Only for National Drive-Thru Day

If you didn't know, today is National Drive-Thru Day. To celebrate this obscure holiday Del Taco is transforming all of their drive-thrus into "guac-thrus."

The taco chain recently added fresh guacamole to its menu, and they're giving it away for free today only in the newly transformed guac-thrus. From 10am to 10pm customers can visit their local Del Taco to receive a serving of guacamole with any purchase.

The special guac-thrus are decorated with avocado-shaped balloons so you'll surely know you're in the right place.

Fans will have the opportunity to be reposted on Del Taco's social media pages by posting their guac mashup meals — the company is even encouraging people to top any fast food item from different chains with their guacamole.

While Del Taco recently added to its menu, other fast food joints have been simplifying theirs.

After rumors surfaced online that the Taco Bell would be removing popular food items from its menu, the company has officially revealed that they will in fact be getting rid of some fan-favorite items as they look to simplify operations amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Beginning on Aug. 13, Taco Bell will no longer have the Grilled Steak Soft Taco, 7-Layer Burrito and Triple Layer Nachos, according to a statement on their website.

The ever-popular Quesarito will also be removed, but from the in-restaurant menu only. It will still available to order online or via the Taco Bell app for order ahead, a spokesperson for the company tells PEOPLE.