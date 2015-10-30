Image zoom

Well, ’tis the season! Now that we are in the full fall swing of things, it’s the perfect excuse to turn your living room into the stylish, cozy spot you’ve always dreamed of. Here are seven chic pieces from the PEOPLE Shop, which each ring in under $50, because who says you can’t buy stylish items without breaking the bank?

Happy shopping!

Image zoom

Chic Happens Tray

Nothing says chic like a tray with the word (literally) printed on it. Place it on your coffee table to make bold—yet obvious— statement ($20).

Image zoom

Rosanna Glitter Votive

What’s better than one new piece of home décor? One that serves two functions for the price of one. This festive votive can be used to house a candle or stand alone as a vase ($28).

Image zoom

Heart Square Tidbit Dish

We have a hard time saying no to anything small and decorative, so this porcelain dish is a no-brainer. The adorable piece is perfect to add to your coffee or end table – plus you can fill it with sweet treats for your guests to enjoy ($18).

Image zoom

Bali Jet Set Candle

With the change of seasons comes the cold, so why not escape the weather for the pretty price of $28? This Jonathan Adler candle will transport you to Bali with it’s tangy green apple aroma and dash of lemongrass and mint — or we can pretend.

Image zoom

Arrow Sign

Art that wont cost an arm and a leg? Yes please! This vintage European sign is certain to be a talking piece at your holiday soiree with it’s charming vintage european feel, plus it can serve as a source of direction towards the beverages or powder room ($24).

Image zoom

Alhambra Canister

Knick knacks can clutter any room so why not place them into a retro printed canister. This decorative accent piece is ideal for hiding unwanted clutter while looking stylish on your shelf or bookcase ($26).

Image zoom

Monte Carlo Cocktail Coaster Set

Holidays are a time to be merry and drink, so avoid those water rings on your coffee table with these modish coasters. The gold-trimmed pieces will look sleek this season with a champagne flute on top, plus they may serve as inspiration to learn a cocktail recipe or two ($48).